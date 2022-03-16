CHARLESTON — It begins at the grassroots level.
After a wonderful “pep rally walk through” at Bluefield Primary orchestrated by Principal Brittany Anderson and cheerleader sponsor Ashley Taylor, the fired-up Bluefield Beavers put on an upper-class clinic and put away the Wyoming East Warriors 65-45 Wednesday in first round action at the WVSSAC state basketball tournament.
Bluefield (20-5) never trailed, shooting a sparkling 57 percent from the floor and building a 22-point third quarter lead to avenge last week’s sectional loss to the Warriors (13-12). The Beavers will play again Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. against the St. Mary’s-Braxton Co. winner.
Ja’eon Flack, playing perhaps his best game of the season, started BHS off with a three-pointer from the right side in the opening minute. The senior guard finished with a team-high 19 points but his steady hand directing the offense was equally a key to the win.
“We were prepared today,” beamed Bluefield coach Buster Large. “Our coaches — Tony Webster and Jody Fuller — worked on a new scheme and the guys made it happen out there. After we lost last week, we had about a three-hour practice and we never let up in the days after. This was a team win — a family win. I could not be more proud.”
Wyoming East, making the tournament for the first time in five seasons, battled fiercely missed a plethora of shots, hitting only 33 percent for the game.
Tucker Cook led the way for the Warriors with 13 points, hitting an outstanding three-for-four from three-point range. Cole Lambert and Garrett Mitchell added 8 point apiece.
R. J. Hairston was a force at both ends of the court for the Beavers, a double-double dandy with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Hairston forced the issue at the rim, going inside for scores and time after time grabbing rebounds that allowed East only one attempt at the basket on their possession. Hairston battled through with four fouls to assist the BHS triumph
He said, “This was (kind of) a revenge game. We were embarrassed after losing in the sectionals and we did not want to have that happen again. I got freed up for some open looks, but I did not care who scored. All I see is the score board at the end of the game. Just so we win — that is all that matters to me.”
The Beavers methodically moved to a 15-10 first quarter lead.
At the same time, Caleb Fuller, who was face-guarded the entire contest, still finished with 9 points and consistently helped his teammates to get those open looks and it paid dividends with a trip to the state semifinals.
That was a key to getting both Chandler Johnson and Tanner Whitten in foul trouble, a problem which hampered the Warriors for the rest of the mid-day contest.
Johnson fouled out and Whitten was saddled with four personals, a huge blow to Wyoming East.
Coach Derek Brooks said after the game, “Bluefield’s style today got both Tanner and Chandler in trouble and when we had to take them out, it was more than we could overcome. Bluefield played extremely hard — we expected that. We were not able to overcome their penetration, the way they attacked the rim was very effective.”
A dynamic second quarter, when the BHS quintet outscored East 21-7, provided a confidence cushion that carried through to victory.
A pair of players provided sparks in different ways to power the Beavers.
Kam Ron Gore, who finished with 12 points, blasted off the bench, around and through the East defenders to pop in five key points in the final minute of the half. The exclamation point was Will Looney’s half-court three-point missile which ripped the nets at the buzzer to make for a happy halftime for the big Bluefield student cheering section.
Wyoming East came out after halftime with renewed energy, outscoring Bluefield 14-10 in the third stanza as Tanner Cook, Mitchell and Whitten led the surge. Bluefield refused to yield, however, only allowing the Warriors to get within a dozen points one time before pulling away again.
Chance Johnson, gliding around the offensive rim and playing good perimeter defense, aided the triumph. The Beavers’ biggest lead, 24 points at 61-37, came with 3:07 left and Large made sure that all hands had a chance to close out the victory.
It proved to be close encounter for Bluefield, as the Beavers scored 50 of their points in the paint.
The Beavers were 28-49 from the field and 6-14 at the stripe while Wyoming East made 15-of-46 field goals tries with a 10-13 effort at the free throw line.
At the Charleston Civic Center
Bluefield 65, Wyoming East 45
WYOMING EAST (13-12)
Tucker Cook 13, Cole Lambert 8 , Garrett Mitchell 8, Chandler Johnson 2, Tanner Whitten 5, Garrett Mitchell 8, Jacob Howard 3, Zach Hunt 2, Tanner Cook 4
BLUEFIELD (20-5)
Ja’eon Flack 19, Will Looney 3, Caleb Fuller 9, Chance Johnson 7, RJ Hairston 15, Kam Ron Gore 12
Wyoming East………..10 7 14 14 — 45
Bluefield……………….15 21 10 19 — 65
3-point goals: Wyoming East 5, Tucker Cook 3, Whitten, Howard. Bluefield 3, Flack 2, Looney. Fouled out – C. Johnson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.