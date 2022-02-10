BRUSHFORK — Chance Johnson fired up 23 points to lead the Bluefield boys basketball team to a 75-68 victory over visiting Princeton in a clash of Mercer County rivals at Brushfork Armory, on Thursday night.
Johnson, who also corralled nine of the Beavers’ 30 rebounds on the night, had a 7 for-8 showing on the free throw line for Bluefield, which is the third-ranked Class AA squad in West Virginia.
RJ Hairston had a double-double for Bluefield, scoring 17 points and rounding up 12 rebounds while delivering three assists and blocking a shot.
Caleb Fuller scored 13 points and mailed five asists and blocked a shot. Will Looney scored 10 points while Ja’eon Flack and Jamel Floyd contributed seven points apiece.
Kris Joyce scored 20 points and collected six rebounds to lead the Tigers. Chase Hancock scored 14 points, EJ Washington scored 13 points with three asists and four rebounds and Jonathan Wellman scored 12 points with six rebounds.
Hurley 43 Castlewood 41
HURLEY, Va.— Landon Bailey scored 18 points to pace the Rebels in a non-district victory over the visiting Blue Devils.
Landon Adkins added 15 points for Hurley.
Brad McCoy scored 20 point to lead Castlewood.
Hurley wraps up BDD play tonight at Council.
Mountain Mission 75
MCA 67
GRUNDY, Va. — Mountain Mission picked up its scoring in the second half to outrun the Mercer Christian Academy boys in a non-conference road loss.
Sam Boothe had 32 points and seven rebounds for the Cavaliers (18-8) and Tanner Keathley scored 16 points. Shaye Basham added nine points and Briar Luca had eight points and seven rebounds.
MCA plays at Pipestem Christian on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls Games
Graham 52
Richlands 39
BLUEFIELD — Elle Gunter scored 23 points and pulled down 14 rebounds and the G-Girls upended the Lady Blue Tornado at Ned Shott Gymnasium.
Gunter went 8-for-8 at the free throw line for Graham.
Stella Gunter added nine points and Savannah Howery added eight, Ella Dales scored seven points and pulled down nine rebounds. Kassidy Austin chipped in five points, three boards.
Jaylyn Altizer scored 13 points to lead the Blue Tornado. Chloe Perkins added eight points and Rachael Rife and Arin Rife scored six points apiece.
Graham plays Tazewell in a quad at Brushfork Armory tonight, which will be senior night for both varsity programs.
Grundy 45
Twin Valley 32
GRUNDY, Va. — The Lady Golden Wave outscored the Lady Panthers 17-7 in the third quarter, going on to collect a BDD victory.
Heighleigh Vencill hit a trio of 3-pointers on her way to a team-leading 17 points for Grundy.
Haylee Moore and Kamaryn Vance scored 11 points apiece to lead the Lady Panthers, who’ll face Grundy again in Monday’s opening round of the BDD tournament at Honaker.
Mountain Mission 87, MCA 71
GRUNDY, Va. — Anna Chacha fired up 33 points and the Lady Challengers outgunned the Lady Cavs in a non-conference road matchup.
Joliana Chacha added 26 points for Mountain Mission.
Bailee Martin scored 32 points for MCA (13-6), Kayley Trump scored 17 points and Karis Trump added 12 points.
MCA plays at Midland Trail today at 5 p.m.
