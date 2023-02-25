BRUSHFORK — Will Looney scored 12 points and rounded up 10 rebounds and the Bluefield boys basketball team wrapped up regular season play with a 59-46 victory over visiting PikeView at the Brushfork Armory on Friday night.
The Beavers led 19-11 after the first period and clamped down defensively for a 13-5 differential in the second quarter to keep the Panthers at a controllable distance for the remainder of the contest.
RJ Hairston led all scorers with 19 points for Bluefield, also grabbing seven rebounds and four steals. Kam’ron Gore added 14 points while Caleb Fuller had 12 points and eight rebounds.
David Thomas scored 14 points to pace PikeView while Braeden Harvey added 13.
Bluefield (15-7) opens sectional play at home against Summers County on Wednesday. PikeView opens sectional play at home against Midland Trail on Tuesday.
James Monroe 89
River View 37
LINDSIDE — The Mavericks wrapped up regular season play with a lopsided victory over the visiting Raiders.
Eli Allen scored 21 points to pace James Monroe while Collin Fox scored 17 points. Josh Burks finished with 13 points while Owen Jackson added 11.
Josh Proffitt scored 14 points to lead River View. Mikey Picklesimer added 10 points.
River View (10-12) will begin sectional play at Montcalm on Tuesday. The Mavericks (20-2) will play the winner of that game on Friday at Lindside.
