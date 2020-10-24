BLUEFIELD — Carson Deeb connected with Brandon Wiley for three touchdown passes to lead Bluefield past Oak Hill 35-9 Friday at Mitchell Stadium.
Coming off a loss last week, Bluefield (5-1) bounced back with a solid win over Class AAA Oak Hill (2-2), the fourth victory over a team in the higher classification this season for the Beavers.
Wiley caught four passes on the night and three of them went for scores in the first half. He finished with 187 yards receiving, including a 46-yard reception for the first Bluefield touchdown.
The senior quarterback Deeb only had nine completions for the game but seven of them were for 15 yards or more. Deeb finished with 287 yards passing and four touchdowns.
Oak Hill opened scoring in the first 15 seconds when the kickoff was returned 77 yards by Leonard Farrow down to the three. After that, Te-Amo Shelton scored for the Red Devils on the first snap.
Wiley then scored his first touchdown followed by a 21-yard touchdown reception with two minutes left in the first quarter.
Less than two minutes into the second quarter Wiley scored from 80 yards out as Deeb had to scramble on a third down. Wiley was left open for a simple reception and then the senior used his agility and speed to find the end zone.
Deeb also connected with Juwaun Green for a 39-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter to put the Beavers up 28-9.
Outside of the opening drive, the Red Devils could not find the end zone the rest off the night turning the ball over on downs three times including coming up a yard short on fourth and goal.
The Red Devils also punted the ball four times and had three turnovers. Green and Ryker Brown each picked off a pass and Oak Hill fumbled the ball on their own three-yard line.
Oak Hill did find success sustaining long drives throughout the game, racking up 231 yards on the ground led by 74 from Shelton.
Farrow ran the ball for 67 yards and Logan Lawhorn had 44 but the passing game managed only two yards.
The Red Devils scored on a 22-yard field goal from Ethan Vargo-Thomas in the second quarter after Braxton Hall intercepted a pass and returned it to the Beavers 14-yard line.
While the passing game took center stage for the Beavers, the rushing attack also found success led by 83 yards from Jaeon Flack. The junior wrapped up the scoring in the fourth quarter with a three-yard touchdown run on the first play after Bluefield recovered an Oak Hill fumble.
Bluefield does not have a game scheduled for this upcoming week and Oak Hill hosts Woodrow Wilson Friday.
at Mitchell Stadium
Oak Hill….... 6 3 0 0 — 9
Bluefield… 14 7 0 14 — 35
Scoring
First Quarter
OH — Te-Amo Shelton 3-yard run (kick blocked) 11:45
B — Brandon Wiley 46-yard pass from Carson Deeb( (Jackson Wills kick) 10:23
B — Wiley 21-yard pass from Deeb (Wills kick) 2:22
Second Quarter
B — Wiley 80-yard pass from Deeb (Wills kick) 10:43
OH — Ethan Vargo-Thomas 22-yard field goal 3:17
Fourth Quarter
B — Juwaun Green 39-yard pass from Deeb (Wills kick) 9:20
B — Jaeon Flack 3-yard run (Wills kick) 4:29
Team Statistics
First downs: OH 12; B 11. Rush-Yards: OH 54-231; B 31-95. Pass yards: OH 2; B 287. Comp-Att-Int: OH 3-5-2; B 9-14-1. Fumbles-lost: OH 1-1; B 1-1. Penalty-Yards: OH 4-27; B 4-25. Punts-Avg.: OH 4-37.25; B 3-43.
Individual Statistics
Rushing yards: OH Te-Amo Shelton 18-74, Leonard Farrow 8-67, Logan Lawhorn 10-44, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 7-19, Braxton Hall 4-17, Omar Lewis 6-8, Braylan Thomas 1-6.
B Jaeon Flack 18-83, Jacob Martin 4-34, Brandon Wiley 1-(-2), Shawn Mitchell 1-(-6), Carson Deeb 6-(-16)
Passing: OH Braxton Hall 3-5-0 td-2-2 int; B Carson Deeb 9-14-4 td-287-1 int.
Receiving: OH Leonard Farrow 2-1, Logan Lawhorn 1-1.
B Brandon Wiley 4-179, Ryker Brown 2-55, Juwaun Green 2-45, Jacorian Green 1-8.
Turnovers: OH Braxton Hall interception; B Juwaun Green interception, Ryker Brown interception.
Field Goals: OH Ethan Vargo-Thomas 22; B none.
