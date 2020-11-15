BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield defense forced five turnovers and held Clay County to 97 yards of offense in a Class AA playoffs first round victory 47-6 at Mitchell Stadium.
Dakota Stroupe picked off back-to-back passes including one returned for a touchdown as the Beavers (6-1) raced out to a 35-0 lead at half in their first game since Oct. 23.
Carson Deeb threw for a pair of touchdowns before exiting while Jaeon Flack had a pair of scores on the ground.
The Beavers got 264 yards through the air including 101 yards receiving from Brandon Wiley and 194 yards on the ground.
Grant Krajeski threw for 70 yards in the loss and Elijah Payton had 34 yards on the ground for the Panthers (7-3) who didn’t get a first down until the second half.
Bluefield will host North Marion in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
