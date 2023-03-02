BRUSHFORK — There was more than one way for a Beaver to skin a 'Cat in tournament play.
Bluefield (16-7) raced to a 21-point first half lead and stopped visiting Summers County 79 – 49 Wednesday at the Brushfork Armory in the Region 3, Section 1 semifinal contest. Bluefield will take on Wyoming East Friday at 7 p.m. for the sectional title.
Paced by Caleb Fuller’s 10-point first quarter burst and a furious pressing defense, Bluefield bolted to a 17-5 advantage and never looked back. The Beavers eventually built a 33-point advantage, 77—44, late in the fourth stanza. Coach Buster Large substituted his starters liberally and played three different lineups over the closing minutes.
Summers County played valiantly and never stopped running but Bluefield was a little too tall and long for the Bobcats.
“We wanted to slow the game down,” noted SCHS coach Robert Bowling, “but they (Bluefield) made it hard to do that. We practiced against their style this week but you just cannot replicate that size and speed. We know what to expect but tonight we could not stop it. I was proud of my team – they showed a lot of heart and did some things better in the second half. Bluefield is ranked in the top 2-3 in AA for a reason.”
Those reasons included Fuller (26) and Will Looney (14) who combined for 40 points and played give-and-go on several lay-ups in heavy traffic. They were ably aided by R. J. Hairston and Kam Ron Gore, both with 9 points. Gore’s up-tempo style at both ends, combined with the play of Sencere Fields, kept the pace in Bluefield’s favor.
Fuller hit 4 treys, including a crowd-pleasing 45-footer to end the third quarter.
Brandon Isaac was a bright spot for Summers County (11—11) as he poured in 18 points, while Cruz Testerman poured in 14 more in the season finale for SCHS.
“We came out of the gate quick,” noted Bluefield Coach Buster Large. “We stressed all week the same goals – we had to win this game to get two guaranteed and now we have it. Our next goal is to win the sectional and go on from there with a host in the opening game of the region. We got a good balance tonight, had unselfish play and that’s exactly what we got. Very pleased with our effort tonight. We know Wyoming East on a first-name basis and we know Friday night is going to be a very hard fought, physical battle. We have our work cut out for us.”
Of the inside play, Looney said, “We want to get those inside touches, whether it’s me or RJ or Caleb. If we can get those looks then we usually get some good shots. Our passing was on target a lot tonight and that helped.”
The Beavers were 3-for-8 at the stripe while Summers County hit 4-of-5 in fast paced contest with not a lot of contact.
Bluefield 79, Summers 49
Summers County..... 5 13 14 17 49
Bluefield ...... 17 22 22 18 79
SUMMERS (11-11)
Brandon Isaac 18 Ryan Oliveras Cruz Testerman 14 Sonny Whitt 3 Duke Dodson Michael Judy Roby Brown 3 Ethan Eckenburg 4 Peyton Miller 2 Ferrell Mann 5
BLUEFIELD (16-7)
Kam Ron Gore 9 Sencere Fields 4 Will Looney 14 Caleb Fuller 26 RJ Hairson 9
Brayden Fong 7 Jose Smith 5 Glen Keene 3 Amir Hairston 2
3-pt. goals – SC –5, (Isaac -2, Whitt -1, Brown -1, Judy — 1). B – 8, (Fuller -4, Smith -1, Fong -1, Keene -1, Gore -1)
