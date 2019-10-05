POINT PLEASANT — Bluefield High School’s motto isn’t “I Want To Believe” — it’s “We Believe.” And the Beavers believe for a reason.
A road trip to face one of West Virginia’s toughest football programs in one of the state’s spookiest towns yielded a 42-14 win over the Big Blacks (1-2) in their own backyard on Friday night.
Beavers quarterback Carson Deeb passed the 1,000-yard season mark on the night, throwing a touchdown pass to Jahiem House and two scoring strikes to Brandon Wiley.
JJ Davis had a 4-yard TD run for the Beavers (4-1), Juwuan Green had a fumble return for a score and and Jacorian Green had a 67-yard scoring run.
Placekicker Kaulin Parris went 6-for-6 on point after touchdown kicks for Bluefield, which faces PikeView next week at Mitchell Stadium.
Narrows 24, Holston 20: A late comeback was held off by Narrows in a victory over Holston Friday night to extend the winning streak and unbeaten start to the season to five games.
The Green Wave led 17-6 in the fourth before the Cavaliers scored on a seven-yard pass and converted the ensuing two-point conversion to close the deficit to just three points.
Narrows responded with a 29-yard pass from Chase Blaker to Dustin Wiley. Holston closed the deficit to four points when Austin Faris had a 52-yard touchdown run but could not get any closer.
Wiley had the only touchdown in the first half when he caught a 57-yard pass from Chase Blaker.
Chad Blaker had a two-yard run in the third quarter and Faris found the endzone from four yards out. Narrows had a 21-yard field goal at the start of the fourth quarter before Holston attempted the comeback.
The Green Wave had 188 rushing yards and Chase Blaker threw for 172 yards while the Cavaliers had 226 yards on the round and only 46 through the air.
Narrows returns home next week to play Covington.
Richlands 45, Radford 28: The offense found its gear for Richlands putting up 448 yards in a win over Radford Friday night.
Richlands (2-3) quarterback Cade Simmons was responsible for five of the touchdowns on the night. He went 12-of-18 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 67 yards. Simmons twice rushed in from two yards out and his third rushing touchdown was a one-yarder.
The ground game was very productive all night long with Logan Steele rushing got 171 yards on 19 carries. It was his second time in three games he has gone over 100 yards this season.
Richlands took a 31-14 lead in the third quarter on a Levi Forrest 49-yard field goal before Radford cut the lead to three with a pair of touchdowns.
In the fourth quarter Simmons found Will Tarter for 15-yard touchdown pass and Sage Webb rushed for a 21-yard touchdown.
Webb had 62 yards on the ground and 123 yards receiving including a 6-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.
Richlands heads to Tazewell next Friday.
Hurley 38, Grundy 6: Five different players scored for the Rebels in a lopsided Black Diamond District win over the Golden Wave at Grundy.
Matt Justice initiated in the first quarter with a 7-yard run, with Matt Justus running a 2-point conversion run. Grundy (4-2) answered Ian Scammell’s 2-yard scoring run roughly two minutes later. The conversion run failed.
From that point forward Hurley (3-2) scored four unanswered touchdowns to put the game on ice. Quarterback Chad Justice scored on a 1-yard scoring sneak in the second quarter. Jonathan Hurley added antother score on a 75-yard scoring reception from Justice. Matt Blankenship punched in the 2 point conversion to give Hurley the 22-6 halftime lead.
Matt Blankenship scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter, with Dustin Stinson capping a 2-point conversion run. Matt Justus capped scoring in the middle of the fourth quarter with a 7-yard run. Matt Justice got the 2-point conversion.
Blankenship had 85 yards on 18 carries. Jonathan Hurley had 132 all-purpose yards for the Rebels, also rushing for 49 yards.
Northwood comes to Hurley next week.
