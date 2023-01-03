BECKLEY — Class AA No. 1 Bluefield sped out to a quick start in the first half and held off a furious comeback attempt by Woodrow Wilson in a 55-52 victory Monday evening at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
With R.J. Hairston patrolling the paint and Caleb Fuller hitting key shots down the stretch, Bluefield remained perfect at 5-0 with the victory.
The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday at the Brushfork Armory, but the new court has not been completely installed yet. It should be complete by for the Lil’ Tony Webster Memorial Classic this weekend when Shady Spring comes to town.
“We played very well, we played very good,” coach Buster Large said. “We made some turnovers there at the end, but you know, I’m happy to get out of here with the win. We battled early and got a comfortable lead then we had to battle there at the end.”
Probably more than the Beavers expected to in the first half when they scored the first nine points of the game – going 4 for 4 with four different players scoring, when they led 17-7 after the first quarter or when they led by a 30-10 count with three minutes remaining in the first half.
“I think we were still at the two o’clock, still-in-school time, not ready to play at the time,” Woodrow Wilson coach Ron Kidd said of the slow start.
The Woodrow comeback started in the final 2:29 of the first half when Elijah Redfern and brothers Braydon and Zyon Hawthorne had baskets on a 7-0 run to close the half down 30-17.
After Woodrow cut the lead to 34-26 with another 7-0 run, Fuller had a 3 and another basket at the 2:02 mark to push the lead back to 13. It wasn’t the last time Fuller would he heard from in a key spot.
Large knew Beckley wasn’t done despite leading by 10 points, 46-36, with 5:11 remaining.
“Good teams find a way to get back in (the game),” Large said.
Woodrow Wilson’s way was Jaylon Walton, who went on a one-man crusade to get the Flying Eagles back in the game with 11 straight points between the 5:02 mark of the fourth quarter, with a 3-point play, and the 2:21 mark with another three-point play opportunity that made the score 51-47.
“I think he was taking it up to score, he wasn’t worried about them blocking his shot,” Kidd said. “We told him to go at them the whole game, just like RJ was going at us. He wasn’t worried about anyone blocking his shot.”
Walton scored 13 points in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 17 points. He was 8 of 12 shooting for the game and added 11 rebounds.
During the run, Woodrow missed several opportunities and came away with empty possessions, and along the way Fuller hit a dagger 3 with 4:23 left to make it 49-41.
“That ended up being a shot right there,” Kidd said. “If it doesn’t go in the coach is probably saying, ‘What is he doing?’ Maybe not, because Fuller can shoot. He hit that shot and it might have turned out to be the shot to win the game.”
“There were some big shots down the stretch there,” Large said. “Caleb hit one. (Kam’Ron) Gore hit one. RJ got some big rebounds. We have some veteran ball players, and we find ways to win games.”
Down the stretch Fuller got behind the Woodrow defense on a well-executed back door cut with 1:20 remaining to make it 53-47. Redfern, who had 16 points and seven assists, hit two free throws to make it 53-49 with 1:14 left, but Gore countered with a quick, short jumper making it 55-49 ahead of Woodrow Wilson’s Coby Dillon hitting a big 3 to make it 55-52 with 52 seconds left.
Woodrow Wilson had two opportunities to cut into the lead but missed both. One came after a Bluefield turnover and the other after a missed free throw attempt.
Redfern’s 3 with 4 seconds remaining hit the rim and the backboard and was rebounded by Bluefield, which ran out the clock.
It wasn’t necessarily the look Kidd wanted.
“We should have been in missed shot, where we pin down, but we had our two guards, Coby and Zy were on the same side,” Kidd said. “And then Braydon ran on the same side, and we have three guys on the same side. That’s not the way we run our missed shot.”
Redfern had no choice but to give two head fakes to get the defender in the air and then let it fly.
Bluefield’s defense was good in the first half and good when it needed to in the second half.
“They were really packing it in (in the first half) and not letting Redfern do what he usually does,” Kidd said. “When he dribbled it (in the paint) there were five guys waiting there. Our other players need to step up when they see things like that, and Redfern has to find them also.”
“We’ve been playing outstanding defense all year, and it’s paying off,” Large.
Fuller had 15 to lead Bluefield, R.J. Hairston had 14 and a dozen rebounds and Gore had 11.
Woodrow Wilson (2-3) will be back in action Thursday, taking on PikeView in the New River CTC Invitational at the Convention Center at 8:30 p.m.
Bluefield (5-0) is off until meeting Class AAA No. 1 Shady Spring in the Lil Tony Webster Memorial Classic at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Bluefield 55, Woodrow 52
BLUEFIELD (5-0)
Kam’Ron Gore 4 3-4 11, Sencere Fields 0 0-1 0, Will Looney 4 0-0 8, Caleb Fuller 6 0-0 15, Glen Keene 2 1-2 5, Brandon Fong 1 0-0 2, R.J. Hairston 7 0-1 14. Totals: 24 4-8 55.
WOODROW WILSON (2-3)
Coby Dillon 3 0-0 9, Elijah Redfern 5 6-7 16, Zyon Hawthorne 2 1-2 5, Preston Clary 0 0-0 0, Braydon Hawthorne 1 3-4 5, MJ Staples 0 0-0 0, Jaylon Walton 8 1-3 17. Totals: 19 11-16 52.
Bluefield.......17 13 11 14 — 55
Woodrow .......7 10 12 23 — 52
Three-point field goals – B: 3 (Fuller 3). WW: 3 (Dillon 3) Fouled out – None.
