BRUSHFORK — For generations, basketball showdowns between boys from Bluefield and their counterparts from eastern Wyoming County have been much anticipated.
That was also the case on Friday night at the Brushfork Armory. Two high-quality Class AA squads with aspirations to compete in the state tournament wanted to state their case about their status as the classiest in the class.
The Bluefield Beavers made that statement.
Firing at 59.5% from the field and bearing down with their press defense, the Beavers never trailed in a 60-50 victory over the Wyoming East Warriors at Brushfork Armory.
Three of Bluefield’s 10 players in uniform scored in double figures. Caleb Fuller led the way with 17, hitting three shots from beyond the arc. William Looney and RJ Hairston had 16 and 12 points, respectively.
Fuller said, “We love to share the ball. We’ve got a bunch of scorers on our team. … We just like to play unselfish and find the open guy.”
Garrett Mitchell led Wyoming East (11-5) with 15 points and Cole Lambert tossed in 12. They were the only two Warriors who shot free throws all night and combined for a 6-for-6 performance.
Bluefield (10-4) was 12-for-21 from the foul line.
The Beavers’ press created five turnovers in the first seven minutes of play. In less than a minute, Kam Ron Gore stole the ball twice and scored with it on the other end.
But Bluefield’s lead remained three points or less until Brandon Fong hit a three from the corner for a 12-6 margin with 1:16 left in the opening stanza.
Fuller’s second trey of the game put the Beavers up 15-8 after one period. His first gave the home squad a 3-0 lead.
“It’s always good when the first one goes, because it gives you a little confidence boost for the rest of the game,” he said.
Bluefield coach Buster Large said, “We had a great game plan. We executed our defense very well.”
“We wanted to play well, after our Tuesday’s loss to Shady Spring. They were a great ball club, but we have a lot of pride.”
Wyoming East head coach Derek Brooks said, “We didn’t run our press-breaker very well tonight. We went over it yesterday … We’ve got to get better.”
“ We played a little timid. I just thought we didn’t play hard. We didn’t, the first three quarters.”
The Warriors made two of their eight floor shots in the second quarter and Bluefield built a 29-16 edge at intermission. The Beavers’ first double-digit lead came when Hairston grabbed a defensive rebound and raced down the floor for a jumper, capping a 10-2 run that resulted in a 19-8 advantage.
Back-to-back three-point plays by Hairston and Gore in the third quarter pumped the score to 39-22.
A 7-0 Bluefield run in the fourth period gave the home team a 52-32 lead, but the Warriors used the three-ball to make things interesting late.
Four Wyoming East players hit treys in a three-minute blitz. Jacob Howard’s three from the right side cut the Bluefield lead to 58-50 with 35 seconds to go, but the visitors didn’t score again.
Brooks said his team showed “a little bit of fight, finally. We didn’t have it, the first three quarters. … We played extremely hard, and they got back in the ballgame. That’s what they’ve got to do constantly, for four quarters, for 32 minutes.”
“Our five losses have been tough losses,” he said. “We’ve won most of the games we should have won, on paper. … I think we’re a better team than we showed tonight.”
The Warriors went 20 of 48 from the field and committed 18 turnovers.
Large said, “About this time last year is when we really got better. We’ve got 14 games under our belt; we’ve played a very, very, very tough schedule. … But I am seeing progress, and we are playing better.”
“We’re playing good defense. Our rebounding’s got to get better, and we’ve got to stop turning that ball over. But overall, I’m very pleased with the win. … It’s nice to get back on the winning track.”
Fuller said, “Wyoming East is a very good program. We know we’re always going to get their best. They came in here and played us tight, all game. They played zone on us, and we just played methodical basketball and worked our way through it.”
The Beavers face another quality Class AA program at Chapmanville on Wednesday and then travel to Lindside next Friday to play at James Monroe.
The Warriors will take on Ravenswood on Monday on the court at West Virginia State University, with an unusual 11:30 a.m. tipoff time.
Bluefield 60
Wyoming East 50
At Brushfork Armory
WYOMING EAST (11-5)
Cole Lambert 4 4-4 12, Jacob Howard 4 0-0 9, Bryson Huff 1 0-0 2, Jackson Danielson 2 0-0 4, Garrett Mitchell 6 2-2 15, Dacoda Cooper 2 0-0 5, Azch Hunt 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 6-6 50.
BLUEFIELD (10-4)
Kam Ron Gore 3 1-1 7, Sencere Fields 1 3-4 5, William Looney 6 4-5 16, Caleb Fuller 7 0-3 17, Brandon Fong 1 0-1 3, RJ Hairston 4 4-7 12. Totals 22 12-21 60.
Wyo. East ………. 8 8 11 23 — 50
Bluefield …………15 14 16 16 — 60
3-point goals: WE 4 (Howard 1, Mitchell 1, Cooper 1, Hunt 1); B 4 (Fuller 3, Fong 1). Total fouls: WE 18, B 14. Fouled out: WE, Danielson. Technical foul: none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.