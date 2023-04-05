BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield baseball team evened the ledger with crosstown rival Graham for an earlier comeback loss incurred from the G-Men.
The Beavers prevailed at Bowen Field, 10-9, on Tuesday.
Mount View 15
River View 13
WELCH — The Golden Knights (4-3) got back above .500 with a county rivals win versus the Raiders.
River View was led by 2 hits each from James Dawson and Tyler Cooper. Ethan Justice struck out 3 on the mound.
Mount View got 3 hits and 2 stolen bases from Ryan Long, Tanner Caves and David Little had 2 hits each, while Hunter Muncy drove in 5 runs on 2 hits.
River View travels to James Monroe on Thursday. Mount View is scheduled for a Round Robin at Pikeview with the Panthers and Pocahontas County on Friday.
Softball
Bluefield 11,
Graham 1, 5 inn
BLUEFIELD — Izzy Smith struck out 10 and walked one while pitching the Lady Beavers to an abbreviated four-hit victory over the visiting G-Girls.
Maddie Lawson went 2-for-4 with a double, Sophie Hall also went 2-for-4 and the pair scored two runs each. Abby Richardson also scored two runs.
Grace Richardson hit a walk off triple to end it.
Jillian McFarland took the loss for Graham, but did her best to help her cause with two hits.
Bluefield (8-3) plays Grundy in a home field doubleheader tonight.
Richlands 6, Honaker 2
HONAKER — Kira Vance and Erica Lamie combined for six strikeouts in the Lady Blue Tornado’s three-hit road win.
Haleigh Martin went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs. Hailey Cordle had a double and two RBIs, Lamie had a double and scored a run and Arin Rife had a double and scored two runs.
Riley Hart hit a triple for the Lady Tigers and Madalyn Dye had two hits.
Boys Soccer
Graham 4, Lebanon 1
EAST RIVER — Blake Graham scored two goals and the G-Men broke out of their doldrums in a payback win over the visiting Pioneers.
Dennis Thomas scored a goal while Jacob White had a goal and an assist.
Cameron Thomas also scored a goal for Graham (1-3).
Late Softball
Princeton 6
Oak Hill 5, 9 inn.
PRINCETON — Abigail Jenkins and Emma Johnson combined for five RBIs and the Lady Tigers collected a 6-5 win over the visiting Lady Red Devils at Hunnicutt Field on Monday.
Jenkins led Princeton’s 11-hit attack, going 4-for-5 with two RBIs while Johnson went 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Riley Riggs went 3-for-5 with three rulns scored and Zoey Agnew had a hit and scored two runs.
Johnson went the full nine innings for the win, striking out 11 and walking five. She allowed five earned runs off 11 hits.
Alexis Stanley went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Oak Hill, which rapped out 11 collective hits. Addison Salvatore went 3-for-5, Olivia Honaker went 2-for-5 and Haley Jones went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Late Baseball
Bluefield 9, GBC 5
BECKLEY — The Beavers scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to overtake Greater Beckley Christian and seal a road win on Monday.
Hunter Harmon went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and three RBIs to pace Bluefield’ 15-hit attack. Landon Crane went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, Garrett Hicks had a single and an RBI, Trenton Swauger went 2-for-4 with a double, Kenneth Hudson had a double and two RBIs, Anthony Buzzo had a double and Davis Rockness went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Harmon got the start for Bluefield., allowing four runs off five hits, striking out five and walking one over his five inning shift. Caleb Fuller pitched the sixth and seventh, allowing no hits, striking out none and walking one.
Chilhowie 10, Honaker 1
HONAKER, Va. — Winning pitcher Dawson Tuell went the distance for the Warriors, striking out five and walking none while allowing five Tigers hits.
Jake Hill went 2-for-4 with a stolen base for Honaker. Jax Horn had a hit, a run scored and a stolen base. Logan Boyd also had a hit..
Jacob Musick absorbed the loss for the Tigers.
