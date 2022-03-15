BLUEFIELD — Bluefield High baseball coach Jimmy Redmond, like the immortal Satchel Paige, subscribes to the theory, “Don’t look back, something might be gaining on you.”
After a sizzling 25-5 record in 2021, Redmond has the Beavers focused on today and not as much on what happened last season.
“Every team, every year is different,” notes the BHS mentor, now in his seventh campaign at the helm. “We had a good year but right now our only focus is ‘improve every day’ this year.”
With the strong arms of senior hurlers Kerry Collins and Ryker Brown, among others, Bluefield has a solid start, aided by other Beavers including Hunter Harmon, Bryson Redmond and Davis Rockness.
“We have a couple of guys battling for the ‘ace’ of the staff, but we are happy both [Collins and Brown] are on our side,” says Redmond.
“We will build our rotation around them — both good athletes. When they’re not pitching they will be in the lineup at another position.”
Still, perhaps the overall strength of this team will be at the plate.
“We might have to out-hit some teams,” acknowledges Redmond.
“I like our chances, with the lineup we can field. Hunter Harmon will be a junior this year and he works hard at this craft, he puts the ball in play. Bryson (Redmond) has improved with a year of high school experience and he knows the game. He will be at the top of the batting order for us. Kerry and Ryker are in the middle of the lineup. Both have good eyes, and some power,” he says.
Collins, already signed to play the next level at Bluefield State, is excited about his senior season.
“We are all excited about 2022,” says the 6-foot-4 pitcher and infielder.
“Our guys have worked hard. Our catcher, Bryson Redmond, is stronger, more experienced and a better hitter. Hunter (Harmon) is a great hitter and both Will Youther and Davis Rockness are going to surprise some people with their offense. Ryker (Brown) is a fine all-around player and a terrific competitor.
“As for me, I hope to bring some power to the plate to go along with getting on base. I am working on location of pitches, and not as much on changing speeds. I hope to take advantage of velocity a little more this year.”
The staff will be throwing primarily to sophomore catcher Bryson Redmond.
“I think we have two very good pitchers and a couple of guys who can come in and do well for us,” says Redmond. “I have worked hard on my hitting, offensively, and especially defensively on calling pitches and taking care of the ball. You don’t want baserunners trying to take extra bases and your own pitcher has to have confidence in what you are doing back there.”
Hard-working Anthony Buzzo, steady Malik Robinson and senior Ryan Harris are also going to be counted on, especially early in the season. Redmond is looking forward to a couple of new additions within a week or so, following the WVSSAC basketball tournament.
“Caleb ‘Boo’ Fuller and Kam Ron Gore will help us in several ways, with defense and speed and hitting,” says Redmond.
“We hope they do win the basketball championship and then come on over and help us do the same in baseball.”
Camden Deeb, Trentin Swauger and Kenny Hudson are also rising talents that should help the Beavers this season.
The Beavers have a solid schedule including county foes Princeton and PikeView, with talent-laden rivals Shady Spring and Independence, among others, on the list. Bluefield opens with Mount View on March 17 and Princeton on March 18.
A special addition for the Bluefield squad will a Spring Tournament at Bridgeport High School in late April.
Redmond is once again assisted by Justin Lightfoot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.