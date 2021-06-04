BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield High School baseball team will face Wyoming East in the Class AA, Region 3, Section 1 championship game tonight at Bowen Field.
The game is set to begin at 6 p.m. in order to avoid the big crowds expected for the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival, that begins its 10-day run at Bluefield City Park today at 4 p.m.
The Beavers (23-3) last saw the Warriors (16-12) on Wednesday, defeating Wyoming East 13-3 at Bowen Field.
Should the Warriors manage to trip up Bluefield tonight, there will be a double-elimination game played Saturday to settle the sectional championship for good and all.
Softball
Lady Beavers game pushed to today
BLUEFIELD — Thursday’s Class AA, Region 3, Section 1 loser’s bracket game between Bluefield and Westside at Clear Creek was postponed until today due to sloppy field conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.