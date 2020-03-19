BLUEFIELD — A week before the start of the regular season the Bluefield High baseball team scrimmaged Tazewell High at Bowen Field.
That scrimmage was very positive for the Beavers who saw an improved team from last year in key areas.
“We were hitting decent and our pitchers threw well and then you had a couple of basketball players that were going to contribute after their season was done,” Bluefield head coach Jimmy Redmond said.
Graduating only four seniors from last years team and being bolstered by the key players having another year of experience under their belts more success was expected.
“We had pretty good expectations,” Redmond said.
The players and coaches likely won’t get to see what this team could do in games. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the season is unlikely to be played.
All practices and games for high school spring sports were postponed March 13 until at least April 10 when the Superintendent will evaluate if they can resume.
Bluefield was scheduled to open the regular season Wednesday at Princeton before traveling to James Monroe today for its second game of the season.
Tuesday Mercer County Public Schools announced that all after-school activities are canceled until May 9 at the earliest.
“Maybe they could work out and things at home but as far as the group, we can’t do anything,” Redmond said.
Senior Night for Bluefield was schedule for May 8 against Independence with sectionals starting the following week.
All levels of collegiate sports are giving the players in spring sports an extra year of college eligibility since their seasons were canceled.
The season is not officially canceled yet, even though the all regular season games are for Bluefield. The coaches aren’t hopeful of it resuming.
Unlike college sports there is not way that the high school players can get another year. Some of them are graduating and the others are moving up academically.
“It’s not like college, you don’t get a redshirt or extra eligibility even the freshmen,” Redmond said.
The seniors for Bluefield were still making decisions about if they were going to play baseball at the collegiate level and coaches are not able to see the players who have made big improvements since last season.
“There’s guys that are maybe up in the air on going somewhere,” Redmond said. “As far as proving themselves and getting into college, that’s kind of gone.”
With everything canceled for the time being Redmond is hopeful that everything returns to normal soon and the players can play on summer baseball teams.
“It’s just upsetting but hopefully it will end soon and they can play some summer ball and move on,” Redmond said.
The juniors still have the opportunity to play next year but this year was a big year to get noticed by colleges. The junior season is where players get on the radar of coaches as it is a big development year and where the top players differentiate themselves.
“Even the junior guys this is a big year as far as getting looked at but everybody is in the same boat,” Redmond said.
Redmond was not relying on underclassmen to lead the team but he has a number of freshmen who would get some varsity experience which they would be able to use when they take on larger roles next year or the year after.
“There was a couple of freshmen that were going to get some varsity time and their freshman year is gone,” Redmond said.
Last season Bluefield had a decent season but did not have the pitching in the postseason to advance. This year the Beavers added to their pitching depth and Redmond believed he had more options of pitchers who could win games.
“We won some big games against some pretty good teams in our section and some teams in the region but our pitching ran out a little bit,” Redmond said. “I think this year we were looking pretty good as far as having at least four or five guys that could win ball games.”
The hitters were strong last year for Bluefield and this year it looked to continue led by Jaedon Diggs with a lineup of players who could change the game with one swing of the bat.
“I thought we were going to hit through the order but its not going to happen,” Redmond said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.