GARDNER — Caleb Fuller tossed a two-hitter and the Bluefield baseball team hammered out 14 hits on their way to a 14-1 victory at PikeView in Friday’s Class AA, Region 3, Section 1 tournament at Richie Field.
Fuller (3-3) struck out nine Panthers batters over the five-inning distance, walking none. PikeView starting pitcher Jared Vestal and Peyton Greer were the only home team batters to touch Fuller with hits, collecting one apiece.
Vestal started for PikeView and got 2-3 of an inning under his belt before calling it a day. The Beavers jumped on him in the first, ultimately scoring eight runs before the inning ended.
Vestal was the first of four PikeView pitchers to see the hill as Bluefield went on a run-rule rampage.
Fuller helped his own cause yet again, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Bryson Redmond went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs and Davis Rockness went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored and Kam’ron Gore went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Garrett Hicks had a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Anthony Buzzo had a hit and an RBI while Trenton Swauger had a hit and an RBI.
Bluefield (13-14) will return to Ritchie Field today to face the Panthers (19-14) in an elimination finals game that will determine which of the two Mercer County powerhouses will advance to the region.
First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
High School Softball
Richlands 7, Marion 6 (9 innings)
MARION, Va. — Arin Rife struck out 20 Scarlet Hurricane over nine innings and the Lady Blue Tornado held on to collect a Southwest District victory at Marion.
Rife scattered four Scarlet Hurricane hits, albeit three of which were bombs. Two of the homers were by Taylor Preston — who started in the circle for Marion and struck out 25 Richlands batters, walkilng three.
Preston walked three; Rife walked four.
Rife went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead the Lady Blues’ 10-hit attack, scoring three runs. Erica Lamie had a double and an RBI and Haleigh Martin had a hit and two RBIs and Kailyn Breeding went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
