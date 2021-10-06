BLUEFIELD — The annual Beaver-Graham football game appears to be a ‘go’ for Friday night, evidently once again replete with the national hoopla lent to the matchup at historic Mitchell Stadium thanks to the Great American Rivalry Series shining its spotlight on what has traditionally been the biggest regular season football game in either West Virginia or Virginia.
Last year’s game didn’t happen at all due to the chaos the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked on the very possibility of playing interstate football games. The original August kickoff date got pushed back by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice. By the time the Beavers were cleared to play, all fall sports were taken off the table in Virginia — shelved to be resumed in the cold early spring of 2021.
The fact that this year’s August kickoff was also called off is an indicator that things are by no means back to normal in fall of 2021. But this time the West Virginia and Virginia seasons remain concurrent, keeping the door open for what’s about to happen this Friday night.
As of Tuesday neither Bluefield head coach Fred Simon nor Graham head coach Tony Palmer had discussed with administrators or organizers what role the Great American Rivalry Series will play in the pre-kickoff pomp and circumstance of Friday’s game. They were unaware of any game week extracurricular activities aside from standard pep rallies at their respective high schools. And they’re always out of the loop with regard to what Bluefield and Graham fans do in the parking lot before the game, much less how many fans will actually turn up for this edition.
Graham hasn’t played in two weeks after having taken an unplanned open date due to George Wythe having been sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols. However, the G-Men (4-0) have already played almost half of a regular season slate headed into Friday’s game. And it doesn’t feel like a normal Beaver-Graham game to Palmer.
“It’s just another football game to us, at this point ... even though it has the excitement of a Graham and Beaver game,” said Palmer, whose team beat Galax 28-0 two weeks ago. “It’s big in this area, but we’re not used to playing them the fifth game of the season. It’s usually the first game. At this point, we’ve played a little football ... so it’s like any other game,” Palmer said.
The perspective is a bit different for Simon, whose program has only managed to play one game since the original plans for this year’s Beaver-Graham went awry. Bluefield’s 39-36 loss to county rival Princeton at Hunnicutt Stadium was the last time the Beavers played a live game.
When Friday comes, Bluefield will not have played a live football game for 35 days. And the circumstances have been even more challenging than that.
“We were off three weeks because, one, we were quarantined and, two, the county shut down.
“We’ve played one game all season and we couldn’t practice for three straight weeks — at all,” said Simon.
“The same thing happened to us in the Princeton game. We don’t play our second scrimmage game to try to make sure we could play our game with Graham. So we didn’t have a game situation-type scrimmage and we lost our first game while Princeton gets two scrimmages and a game before they play us,” Simon said.
“They beat our butt and I’m O.K. with that. I’m fine with that. I think Princeton has an excellent ballclub. I just would’ve liked to have everything even, as far as the scrimmages and the game under our belt. But that’s a problem for a lot of teams, now, no matter who you are,” he said.
Nevertheless, Simon is happy to see the Beaver-Graham kickoff date approaching and is eager to see the game played.
“We sure hope so. It’s been a tough season on us ... especially mentally. We’re looking forward to at least getting back in action and getting to play. I think our players will be fine. They’ll give it everything they’ve got.
“They’ll get ready to play and they’ll be ready to go,” Simon said.
For Simon, this won’t be just like any other game.
“It’s a rival game. I don’t think you can treat it like a regular game. I don’t treat it as just a regular game,” Simon said.
