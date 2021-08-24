BLUEFIELD — For the second consecutive year, the biggest high school season opening football game in two states has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
Whether this postponement will be for a matter of weeks — or a matter of a year or more — has yet to be determined.
Needless to say, the players, coaches and fans of both teams are disappointed in Tuesday’s sudden announcement affecting Friday night’s eagerly-awaited kickoff.
The interstate football game, which in recent years has been accorded Great American Rivalry status, traditionally takes place before a packed house in 10,000-seat Mitchell Stadium — which is also considered one of the nation’s greatest high school playing venues.
Mitchell Stadium is considered the home football field of both Bluefield and Graham high schools, as well as Bluefield University and the newly-resurrected Bluefield State football program. This was Bluefield High Schools year to host.
Tuesday’s news was surely a reeling blow to the two Bluefields’ overall sense of preseason optimism.
“To lose it two years in a row not only crushes the kids involved — it crushes the community and the alumni from both who come every year to watch it,” said Bluefield Athletic Director Don Jones.
“This game is like no other game that you play. I’ve been to a couple state finals on both sides and as far as the pageantry and excitement and everything that goes on, there’s no game like it. There really isn’t,” Jones said.
Last year the game was postponed after West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delayed the start of the WVSSAC football seasons from Aug. 28 — Beaver-Graham’s original kickoff date — until Sept. 3. The opportunity to reschedule the game later in 2020 became impossible when all fall high school sports in Virginia were subsequently cancelled. The VHSL did schedule a limited spring 2021 football season, but by then Bluefield was no longer eligible to play high school football in that school year.
While unsettling news of the highly-contagious Delta Variant of the virus seeping into the region was always in the background, both states proceeded into the 2021 preseason in relatively normal fashion, reinforcing the hope that the traditional opener would be played without interruption. Those expectations were crushed on Tuesday when the Graham Athletic Department announced a temporary moratorium on all school athletic activities, effective immediately. The decision only affected Graham, not fellow Tazewell County schools Richlands and Tazewell.
“You always want to start the season with that game. It’s a special game. You have people coming to town from both schools and we have friends at Bluefield and Bluefield has friends at Graham. It’s a way for everybody to get together and see each other and enjoy a football game,” said Graham head football coach Tony Palmer.
As of Tuesday it was not clear which administrators at Graham made the final call that resulted in the postponement of the vaunted season opener. As disappointed as Palmer, his staff and players are about the postponement, the G-Men head coach said he understands the safety concerns at stake.
“We’ve had some cases at the high school and its for the safety of the kids and everybody involved,” said Palmer. “I got the call and [Graham] athletics are shut down until next Tuesday. So that’ll give us three days of practice before we play Tazewell next week. We’ll have to have a meeting with our kids and make sure they’re out running and taking care of themselves until we can get this thing going.”
Both schools are looking into the logistics of rescheduling the game for a later date in the 2021 season. Such a thing remains in the realm of the possible, but won’t necessarily be easy.
“Everything happened so late today, [Bluefield head football coach Fred Simon] and the team were at practice when we found out. We haven’t had a chance to sit down and talk about it, “ said Jones, who pointed out that Tazewell County Schools are officially in session while Mercer County Schools don’t officially open until after Labor Day.
“We did talk to the AD at Graham about the possibility of working out something. We may be able to but we don’t know yet because we don’t have the same open date. We may need some help from a third party team in order for us to make it happen,” Jones said.
Bluefield will now open its 2021 football season versus Princeton at Hunnicutt Stadium next week.
