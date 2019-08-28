The upcoming mutual season opener between the Bluefield Beavers and Graham G-Men at Mitchell Stadium is without a doubt, the biggest football game in the region — maybe in all of the two states.
The game, which has been picked up by the Great American Rivals series, is a big deal on any given year. This time, it features the defending VHSL Class 2 state champion — Graham — and a Bluefield team that made its second consecutive appearance at Wheeling Island Stadium defending its 2017 state title.
Both are expected to challenge for state championships in 2019. Furthermore the rivalry is tinted with bittersweet overtones as the Beavers and G-Men pay their respective tributes to the late Little Tony Webster, a popular Bluefield athlete who died suddenly last winter and is greatly missed by both communities.
The Bluefield Graham game is unquestionably the biggest season opener in the Two Virginias. But we shouldn’t neglect to note that there are other significant kickoffs on both sides of the state line Friday night worth advance notice.
At Ernie Hicks Stadium, Richlands head coach Greg Mance will face the prospect of collecting his 200th career victory when the Gate City Blue Devils come calling on Friday. The match-up is seething with regional gridiron history.
Last year, the Blue Tornado thrashed the Blue Devils 42-7 on the road, leading some fans to assume a Richlands season opening victory is assured. Gate City football has fallen on hard times in recent seasons, to be sure, but head coach Jeremy Houseright is an astute student of the game who may be just the man to reverse his program’s fortunes.
Houseright’s father, Bill Houseright, is a retired coach with VHSL state championship credentials who has been a key rival of Mance’s teams both as a head coach at Gate City and as defensive coordinator under VHSL Hall of Fame coach Nick Colobro. The elder Houseright is a VHSL player alumnus and three of his sons — Jeremy, Jake and Jonas — all played for the Hokies under Frank Beamer. It’s like likely that Jeremy might have also, had he not been forced to give up football early in his high school career due to a life-threatening injury.
Other fascinating opening night matchups ahead include:
River View (1-0)
at Mount View (0-0)
The Raiders got a head start on the 2019 season, kicking off at its spiffily renovated stadium in Bradshaw Monday night with a 36-6 win over Montcalm. Under head Larry Thompson last year, the Golden Knights handed the Raiders a 41-0 drubbing in the “Battle of the Views.” It will be up to new Mount View head coach Maurice Gravely to deflect any karmic consequences headed Welch’s way.
Tazewell (0-0)
at Virginia High (0-0)
Last year, the Bearcats collected a 37-30 win in a Thursday night shootout at Tazewell that showcased the talented Bulldogs’ offensive potential. If head coach J’me Harris’ offense can enjoy the same degree of success while doing a better job slowing down Virginia High on the other side of the ball, the confidence and momentum could do wonders for the rest of Tazewell’s season.
PikeView (0-0) at Summers County (0-0)
Last year, PikeView won 28-27 in the start of head coach Bobby Wyatt’s farewell season with the Panthers. This will be a solid challenge to begin new head coach Jason Spears’ tenure at Gardner.
Narrows (0-0) at Auburn (0-0)
Last year, the Class 1 Green Wave prevailed 23-21 in a gut-check opener with its old rival from Riner, Va., kicking off yet another solid season for head coach Kelly Lowe’s program. Record-setting Narrows quarterback Wyatt Freeman is now at Concord University, but the Green Wave is loaded with speed and still has some impressive enforcers up front.
James Monroe (0-0) at Greenbrier East (0-0)
The state fair is over and now an entirely different spectacle shows up on the outskirts of Lewisburg. Last year, the Spartans beat the Mavericks 14-0 in this Greenbrier River rivalry. James Monroe head coach Chris Booth will cross the bridge at Ronceverte with his team looking to set the tone for the upcoming season.
Blacksburg (0-0) at Giles (0-0)
Last year, an extraordinary Class 3 Blacksburg squad laid a 50-7 thumping onto the Class 2 Spartans, who were weak on defense and relied almost entirely upon its single wing offense to control as much time as they could against the explosive Bruins. And that wasn’t much. However, Giles’ perennial willingness to schedule above its weight under head coach Jeff Williams paid dividends down the road, inoculating the Spartans for a tough 2018 season that could have gone far more sideways than it did.
