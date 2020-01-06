NARROWS, Va. — The Bland County High School boys basketball team had five players in double figures as the Bears finished in front of Narrows 78-74 at William B. Patteson gymnasium, on Monday night.
Drew Hoge scored 21 points for Bland County. Dylan Havens added 18 points, while doling out seven assists.
Noah Payne chipped in 13 points and Pierce Kegley added 12 points with eight rebounds.
Trey Hardin scored 12 for the Bears (6-2)
Logan Conley scored 24 points to lead the Green Wave and Dustin Wylie added 18 points.
Bland County returns to action tonight at George Wythe in a Mountain Empire District clash.
Girls Games
Carroll County 76, Giles 46: Kalee Easter scored 22 points and the Cavaliers defeated the Giles girls at Hillsville.
Karsyn Reed scored 19 points to pace the Spartans (7-2). Gracie Merrix scored nine points and Ash Mitcham and Hanna Santolla pitched in seven points apiece.
Abigail Kennedy added 10 points for Carroll County.
Giles travels to Narrows on Wednesday.
Pocahontas County 45, James Monroe 40: Layla Calhoun scored 19 points to pace the Warriors.
Morgan Boroski scored 16 points to lead the Mavericks. Megan Boroski and Karissa Hunnicutt added 10 points apiece.
Late Girls Games
Rye Cove 62, Hurley 46: Rye Cove absorbed a dual double-double performance from K. Endicott and A. Belcher on Saturday night en route to a non-district victory at Clinchport, Va.
Endicott scored 20 points to lead the Rebels, also grabbing 10 rebounds and collecting five steals. Belcher scored 18 points while pulling down 16 rebounds for Hurley, also blocking two shots.
