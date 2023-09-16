BLUEFIELD — The last team to defeat Graham before the G-Men went on a 33-game regular season winning streak was Union.
On Friday night at Mitchell Stadium, the Bears were the ones who put a stop to it.
Keith Chandler rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Reyshawn Anderson rushed for 102 yards and two more TDs as a physical Union (3-1) controlled the line of scrimmage on both side of the football en route to a 27-14 non-district victory.
Graham’s enviable reputation for regular season invulnerability got its paint scratched from the get-go.
Daniel Jennings fumbled the football for a forced turnover on Graham’s first play from scrimmage, giving the Bears 1st and 10 from the G-Men 43. On Union’s first snap, Keith Chandler blasted off for a 43-yard scoring run. Cameron Bishop’s kick had the Bears leading 7-0 with only 20 seconds having elapsed.
With roughly six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Graham missed a scoring opportunity when a close-in field goal attempt by Dylan Nash went wide left.
Before the opening period ran out, a remarkable Paul Huff catch of an Anderson pass put Union at first and goal. Anderson wrapped up the 9-play, 80-yard drive on an 8-yard touchdown run to put the Bears up 14-0
Graham (3-1) finally got on the board in the second quarter when Gabe Lilly’s red-zone rush resulted in a fumble that lineman Kaden Rhotenberry managed to corral and recover in the end zone for the touchdown.
On the last possession of the half, at 4th and 2 deep in the red zone, the G-Men again opted to go for the field goal. Nash’s kick again missed the mark — a very rare occurrence at that range.
Two seconds remained on the first half clock, but Union took a knee and both teams ran off the field to make halftime adjustments.
The Bears got on the board again with 7:12 showing in the third quarter on a 41-yard scoring scramble by the elusive Anderson. Bishop’s kick put Union ahead 21-7
A Dalton Roberts pass was picked off on Graham’s next possession, setting up another Bears scoring drive capped by Chandler 1-yard TD crash. A bad snap foiled the PAT attempt, which reconfigured itself into an incomplete conversion pass attempt.
The home team finally made a much-needed big offensive play when Dalton Roberts found Lilly open for a 40-yard catch and run for a touchdown late in the third quarter. Nash’s PAT kick narrowed Union’s lead to 27-14, which was the score on the board headed into the final quarter.
Union mounted a glacial ground drive fueled by Chandler and Anderson that eroded the clock down to 3:33 by the time the Graham defense managed to shut it down.
Roberts shifted into time management mode and made some things happen under relentless pressure before getting sacked twice by the Bears. At 4th and 21, Graham ended up turning it over on downs.
The Bears took over the football in victory formation and exited the game as happy spoilers while Graham contemplated a bitter regular season disappointment that some of the G-Men starters had never before experienced.
Roberts passed for 102 yards and a touchdown for Graham, while Ty’Drez Clements rushed for 80 yards.
The G-Men look to get back on track, taking on Virginia High at Mitchell Stadium next Friday.
Union 27, Graham 14
First Quarter
U— Keith Chandler 43 run (Cameron Bishop kick), 7-0
U— Reyshawn Anderson 8 run (Bishop kick) 14-0, 2:12 9-play-80 yard drive
Second Quarter
G— Gabe Lilly red zone rush fumble recovered in end zone by Kaden Rotenberry (Dylan Nash kick) 14-7
Third Quarter
U— Anderson 41 run (Bishop kick) 7:12, 21-7
U— Chandler 1 run (pass failed [bad snap]) 27-7
G— Gabe Lilly 40 pass from Dalton Roberts (Nash kick) 27-14
