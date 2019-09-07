BIG STONE GAP, Va. — A stifling Union defense proved too much for Richlands Friday night as they only managed one field goal in a 26-3 loss postponing the 200th victory for head coach Greg Mance another week.
Blue Tornado kicker Levi Forrest nailed a 37-yard field goal in the first quarter and that was the only bit of scoring until the fourth quarter.
The Bears used their rushing attack to score on a one-yard dive four seconds into the final quarter and a second one yard score doubled the lead.
Richlands struggled to get their offense going throwing three interceptions and three times they were within striking distance the field goals were missed.
Sage Webb was a bright spot for the Blue Tornado offense with 80 yards rushing on 14 carries. They were missing two of their top wide receivers.
A four-yard plunge and a 35-yard interception returned for a touchdown rounded out the scoring for Union.
Richlands has a week off before it hosts Abingdon Sept. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.