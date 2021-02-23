GRAYSON, Ky. — Late last week, Mother Nature put the Grayson, Ky. area in a deep freeze. On Sunday, Kentucky Christian put Bluefield College on ice.
The Knights rolled up 615 yards total offense and monopolized possession for 93 offensive snaps en route to a 45-0 shutout of the Rams in a weather-delayed Mid-South Conference football game.
The game was moved back one day as the Grayson area struggled with a winter storm that left three inches of snow and three inches of ice on the playing surface.
Also the campus and town was without water and electrical service for a period of time.
The Rams were unable to get in sync on either side of the ball as the offense gained only 128 total yards on 48 plays.
KCU’s Jakwon Roberts passed for 271 yards and four TDs, including two scoring strikes to Diego Soto and touchdown passes to Jaylen Hawthorne and Brendan Ray.
De’Anta Sipp led Knights rushers, churning out 106 yards on 22 carries, including a 6-yard scoring run. Jerald Daniels finished with 70 yards net rushing, including a 29 yard scoring scramble.
Mason Cox led the Rams air attack with 54 yards passing. Bluefield College finished with 128 yards total offense.
BC is open next week before hosting Point on March 6. A rematch with Kentucky Christian is scheduled for March 13 at Mitchell Stadium.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
