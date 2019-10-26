BLUEFIELD,Va. — Two weeks ago Bluefield College played one of the best rushing teams in the NAIA and today they play the top passing offense.
Coming off a bye, Bluefield College plays Kentucky Christian University this evening with the Rams looking for their first win over the Knights in their sixth meeting.
“We’ve got four games left and we should have an opportunity to win these next four but you can’t win these next four until you win the next one,” Bluefield College head football coach Dewey Lusk said.
The priority for the Rams (1-5, 1-1 Mid-South Conference) is stopping the Knights (2-5, 0-2 MSC) top-ranked pass attack led by quarterback Josh Drucker that averages 332 yards passing a game and 491 total yards every game. He threw for 446 yards in a 49-42 loss to St. Andrews last week.
“Our defense will have a big challenge in front of them with this number one rated pass offense but we’re looking forward to it and it ought to be a good ballgame,” Lusk said.
The Knights have a number of weapons at receiver led by Devon McCoy who leads NAIA with 838 receiving yards on 66 catches and has eight touchdowns. Anton Wheeler has eight touchdown receptions and 625 yards receiving while Kris Lewis has caught five touchdown passes.
The Bluefield secondary is led by defensive back Tyrice Henry who has three interception this year after five in 2018. With all the passing that Kentucky Christian does they have thrown 14 interceptions this year.
It won’t be just the pass coverage that needs to be at the top of its game, but the pass rush needs to bring pressure to keep the Knights out of rhythm.
“Just as important as it is for the secondary to play well, it is going to be as important to get a good pass rush to force the quarterback to have some errant throws and get rid of the ball quicker than he wants to,” Lusk said.
The Knights also have one of the top rushers in NAIA with De’Anta Sipp having 847 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Rams linebacker DaMarcus Wimbush will be looking to wrap him up having a team-high 62 tackles.
No game featuring Kentucky Christian is over until all 60 minutes have been played with the Knights making large comebacks or giving up large leads they had early.
“We have to play four quarters of solid football and not make the dumb mistakes or turn the ball over,” Lusk said.
The improvement of the Rams offensive line every week has been crucial for the offense to find its rhythm averaging 341 yards a game.
When Bluefield has success on offense, quarterback Aidan Wilder has been at the center of that with 1,309 yards passing and the ability to keep defense off balance with his dual-threat ability.
“He’s a deadly accurate passer and even on the run-pass option stuff if we give him some time and open some holes he reads things well and can pull it and he’s out the backdoor making nice runs,” Lusk said.
There has not been a running back carrying the load for the Rams with Xavier Freeman having 193 yards on the ground and 187 from Tavis White. When they get close to the end zone Wilder takes over running the ball having scored five times rushing this season.
“We’ve got four or five good running backs and our offensive line just continues to get better and better every week because we’re so young,” Lusk said.
A win would move Bluefield behind Reinhardt and St. Andrews in the Appalachian Division through three conference games with Bluefield hosting St. Andrews Nov. 2 at Mitchell Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.