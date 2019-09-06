BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield College head coach Dewey Lusk was by no means thrilled to see the Rams drop last week’s season opener versus Faulkner University. But he knew there was at least something of value he could wring out of it for his team.
If nothing else, he had a clear picture of what facets of BC’s game most urgently needed to be addressed.
“Last year we opened up and beat Cumberland U. This year, we lost to Faukner and we feel better about heading into Game Two this year than we did last year, if that makes any sense at all,” said Lusk, who has worked hard with staff this week making adjustments for the Rams’ home opener at Mitchell Stadium versus The Bethel University Wildcats of Tennessee.
Saturday’s game, which is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff, is First Responders and Military Appreciation Night. All first responders and active military will be admitted free of charge. The night also marks the debut of the Rams Marching Band, which will put on a halftime program of patriotic music in honor of the military.
“We’ve got some playmakers out there. We’ve just got to sure-up a couple of areas and I think we’re going to be in good shape. And we’re going to need to. Bethel ranked 16th in the country in the preseason poll and last year won the Bluegrass Division of the Mid-South Conference. They’re a really good football team,” Lusk said.
The Rams lost 38-19 in last week’s Mid-South Conference opener at Montgomery, Ala. the Rams dropped a 38-19 . After a relatively temperate preseason Bluefield, Va., temperatures soared into the low 90s down in Alabama.
“I think we got tired towards the end. They had two or three kids that cramped and we had two or three kids that cramped. But that’s not what beat us ultimately. I think in the final drive towards the end they were able to pound the ball at us a little bit and I think the heat got to us at that point,” said Lusk.
Bluefield College scored first but fell behind early and trailed 24-19 at the half. The Rams fought back to within 24-19 late in the third quarter after Michael Everett returned a fumble 24 yards to score.
Rams quarterback Aidan Wilder completed 21-of-37 pass attempts for 219 yards, including scoring strikes to Antonio Strickland — who finished with five catches for 61 yards —and Greg Ebron. Jacquan Ebron led all BC receivers with 103 yards on seven catches.
“On (the opening drive) and throughout the day, Aidan read real well on the offense, because we’re throwing a lot of RPO stuff. The receivers played well and we had a couple of third down situations where we hit them in the numbers and they dropped it. Those were critical first downs. In this league, you’ve got to make that play,” Lusk said.
“What I’m most proud of and the biggest positive is we got down 24-7 and midway through the third quarter we’d clawed our way back into the game, cut it to 24-19 with the football, driving, then we had a critical fumble. But it’s like I say every week — and I know it sounds redundant — the team that makes the fewest mistakes is going to win the football game,” Lusk said.
DaMarcus Wimbush led the defense with 10 tackles.
Bluefield’s Tanner Griffith was named Mid-South Conference Appalachian League Division Player of the week after his performance at Faulkner, during which time he punted seven times for 268 yards for an average of 38 yards per punt, also kicking off four times for an average of 50.5 yards per kick. He also kicked an extra point.
Bethel opened at NCAA Division I Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas last week, falling 65-16. Bethel was held to 197 yards total offense, getting a touchdown run from quarterback Christian Arrambide and a scoring run and a field goal from Rodrigo Campos.
That is by no means a measure of what Bluefield can expect from the Wildcats once they’ve returned to their proper NAIA competitive context. Plus, Bethel has also been working hard making their own adjustments over the past week.
“When you’re looking at film, you’re trying to figure out what they do schematically and who are their best athletes. You’re able to see that even though their playing somebody like a Lamar. Quite frankly, Bethel’s very similar to what they were last year ... They have lost a few folks, but they have also recruited well and brought in some guys,” Lusk said.
“It’ll be a very competitive game. If we can come in ... and not make as many mistakes, it ought to give us an opportunity to win the thing in the fourth quarter. They’re a good football team, but if we come out and play as we’re capable of playing, it’s going to be a whale of a ballgame,” he said.
