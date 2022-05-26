BLUEFIELD Va. — On Thursday, Bluefield University confirmed Baylee Allen will continue as the Rams head softball coach.
Allen served the 2022 season as interim head coach after serving as a graduate assistant coach in the 2021 season on the staff of Sam White.
“Finding out the news that I was being named head coach and getting the interim tag taken off was really exciting for me,” Allen said.
“I thought we had a pretty good year last year and cannot wait to see what this year brings. The first year is always the hardest. Now I’m more comfortable in my position and know what I can and can’t do, and I know the coaching style I want to have.”
Allen guided the Rams to an 11-25 record in her first year at the helm of the program.
She expressed gratitude for the opportunity and thanked many at BU who helped her along the way, particularly Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Tonia Walker.
“I want to thank [Walker] for giving a 24-year-old a chance to see what she can do. If it was not for her, I would have never found my calling,” Allen said.
“I also want to thank all the other coaches and staff here at Bluefield for helping me whenever I needed it and never getting annoyed with all my questions I may have had. One more thank you goes out to my assistant coach, Willie Sparks. If he did not believe in me the way he did and had my back for multiple things, I probably would have never gotten through the first year. Thank you to everyone that has helped me get this far.”
Allen’s husband, Chris, is an assistant coach with the Bluefield University baseball team.
“I also want to thank my husband, Chris Allen, for having my back and always pushing me to do better. He helped me many times this past year from practices, to even coaching a game when I didn’t have an assistant there,” Baylee Allen said.
“He has shown me how to overcome situations that may happen without getting mad and working through them as a coach,” she said.
