Concord’s Lual Daniel Rahama (13) goes up for a shot during Saturday’s blistering men’s basketball game with Alderson-Broaddus at the Carter Center.

ATHENS — The Concord University men’s basketball team was unable to hang onto a double-digit second-half lead as it fell to Alderson Broaddus in double overtime, 101-100, Saturday in a Mountain East Conference contest at the Carter Center.

CU (10-9, 7-7 MEC) took its largest lead of the game, 49-38, after graduate guard Lual Daniel Rahama hit his second of back-to-back three-pointers at the 16:10 mark of the second half.

However, Alderson Broaddus (7-12, 5-9 MEC) began to whittle away at the Concord advantage and got to within a point, 63-62, with 8:43 remaining in regulation. From there, the final nine minutes of the second half became a possession game. The largest lead for either side was a 75-69 edge for CU after one of five three-pointers from senior guard Ethan Heller at the 5:05 mark.

AB went on a 12-4 run to take a two-point edge in the final minute of regulation.

Trailing 81-79, the Mountain Lions went to Rahama for a layup with 32 seconds remaining to force the first overtime.

Concord fell behind as much as seven points in the first extra session, 91-84, with 53 second remaining. Back-to-back three-pointers from junior guard JJ Harper and Heller coupled with two missed free throws from the Battlers trimmed the margin to 91-90 with 31 seconds remaining.

Heller pumped in a season-best 25 points as he finished 8-of-12 from the field and 5-for-7 from the three-point line. Rahama collected his eighth double-double of the season with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Harper added 21 points off the bench, and junior guard Jordan Wooden tallied 11 points.

Concord hosts Frostburg State 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to finish up a two-game home stand.

After Alderson Broaddus went 1-of-2 at the foul line on its next trip, CU turned to Rahama again as his paint jumper with seven ticks left pushed the game to a second overtime.

Neither team led by more than three points in the second overtime. With the Maroon and Gray down 101-99, Rahama was fouled with three seconds remaining. He first one foul shot went through, but his second was off the mark.

The Mountain Lions got down 8-2 to start the game, but a 10-0 run helped CU take control of the first half as it held a 39-33 advantage at halftime.

The Mountain Lions recorded nine blocks in the game, led by four from senior forward Jevon Laidler.

