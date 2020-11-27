BLUEFIELD — In what is becoming a yearly occurrence the Bluefield High School football team will square off against Fairmont Senior in the Class AA playoffs.
A spot in the state title game is on the line when the teams meet for the fourth consecutive year Saturday at Mitchell Stadium with kickoff set for 4 p.m.
The attendance limitations that existed for regular seasons games have been changed with now 20 percent of the stadium’s capacity is the limit instead of just immediate family members. The game will be broadcasted on The Eagle 100.9 FM.
After making the trip up to Marion County last year for the semifinal game and ending the 26-game winning streak of No. 6 Fairmont Senior (9-2), No. 2 Bluefield (7-1) will host this year.
The teams met in the state title game in 2017 and 2018 each winning once before the semifinal meeting last year. They have only played 11 times in history with Bluefield holding a 6-5 edge.
There is a lot of familiarity between the two teams who each have a number of key players back from the past season.
“They know us, we know them and we know what to expect out of them. We expect a heck of a team to come down here and play very well and we’re going to have to do the same just to have a chance,” said Bluefield head coach Fred Simon.
Neither team has lost to a Class AA team this year with the three combined losses coming against opponents in Class AAA.
Simon expects the game to be a dogfight that will come down to which team can make more plays throughout the game.
“It’s going to boil down to can we make the plays when we need to and stop them or are they going to make the plays and us not stop them,” Simon said.
The Polar Bears are led by senior quarterback Gage Michael who has racked up over 8,000 yards of offense in his career. This year he has passed for 2,026 yards and 27 touchdowns along with 1,455 yards and 16 scores on the ground.
“To me Gage Michael he’s the best player in the state as far as I’m concerned. He plays hard every play, he plays really good defense, really good offense and I can really say great offense and great defense and he’s a heck of a football player,” Simon said.
In the game last year the Beavers were able to corral Michael just enough to come out on top 40-24 led by linebacker Shawn Mitchell with three sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown.
“We slowed him down some but they put a bunch of points on the board, we just were fortunate enough to put a few more on,” Simon said.
Michael has seven receivers who have caught at least 11 passes led by Evan Dennison with 28 catches for 480 yards and six scores. Alex Brophy is averaging over 32 yards on each of his 14 catches along with a team-high eight touchdown catches and Jayden Cheriza has 336 yards receiving.
When Michael is not running the ball it is either Kieshawn Cottingham or Dylan Ours. Cottingham has 375 yards and five touchdowns on the ground along with 318 yards receiving while Ours has 293 yards rushing.
The Polar Bears are averaging 442 yards of offense a game converting 14-of-27 fourth downs and only turning the ball over 18 times.
Bluefield has been very good defensively in its two playoff games allowing only one touchdown and forcing nine turnovers. After holding Clay County to 97 yards of offense in the first round, North Marion managed 263 yards in the quarterfinal.
The success on defense is attributed to a team-wide improvement with different players stepping up on every drive in games where defense is the determining factor.
“Better effort from our players, paying a little bit more attention to detail,” Simon said. “If you don’t have some defense in the playoffs you’re not going to make it very far.”
The Beavers brought out a new wrinkle to their offense in the quarterfinal using the unbalanced I-formation to have a lot of success running the ball.
Jacob Martin had 94 yards and two scores in the game while Jaeon Flack scored once on 10 carries for 54 yards. Flack leads the Beavers with 446 yards on the ground and six scores while Martin has 322 yards and four touchdowns.
Freshman Amir Hairston has 273 yards rushing on the season and Mitchell has added in 213 behind an offensive line that is improving each week.
“We played better upfront and hopefully we’ll improve from last week and get a little bit better too so we’re trying to do our best to improve and that’s what we’re looking for this week,” Simon said.
Quarterback Carson Deeb continues to lead an efficient passing offense that has four receivers with big play potential. Deep has thrown for 1,691 yards and 17 touchdowns this season to only four interceptions.
Brandon Wiley leads the team with 688 yards receiving and seven touchdowns. Jacobean Green has 395 yards receiving and Juwaun Green 381 along with 238 yards for Ryker Brown.
Fairmont Senior has a very good secondary that is allowing 91.5 yards passing a game and picked off 11 passed. Opponents are rushing for 178.3 yards a game against the Polar Bears.
