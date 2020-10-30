WELCH — It’s anybody’s guess which team will win this season’s second “Battle of the Views” between Mount View and River View at New Vic Nystrom Stadium tonight.
It seems reasonable to expect that the game will again be some kind of cliffhanger.
The Raiders (4-2) broke a five-game winning streak by Mount View in the series between the two McDowell County rivals when River View outlasted the Golden Knights (2-5) for an 8-0 victory at Mitch Estep Field on Sept. 25.
Will this game be another defensive struggle or are McDowell fans in store for a horse race this time? Both teams have had more productive offensive outings since the first meeting.
River View’s offensive high water mark so far is last week’s 42-20 win over PikeView. Mount View’s offensive high of the season so far is a 55-28 win over Sherman on Oct. 2.
It’s not like either team ran rough shod over the other at Bradshaw, however.
Raiders did a good job bottling up the Knights ground game, holding Mount View to 68 yards on 23 carries. The pass was almost altogether extinguished. River View also hogged possession a bit better, rushing for 164 yards on 39 clock-eating carries.
River View’s 96 passing yards included Josh Proffitt’s 87-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mikey Picklesimer. En route the ball appeared to have been intercepted by Mount View’s Tony Bailey in heavy traffic, but Proffitt reacted with a quick take-back and took it to the house.
After Austin Cooper’s halfback conversion pass to Chase Proffitt tacked on two points, the mutual scoreless stalemate resumed until the final horn.
In the Raiders’ big offensive game versus PikeView, Cooper rushed for 154 yards and Picklesimer gained 100, but other runners like Porter, Proffitt and Daniel Dobbs hammering away on alternate carries was definitely part of the overall plan.
A common-foe comparison only serves to cloud the crystal ball for tonight
The Golden Knights shut out the Panthers altogether and scored two defensive touchdowns, including a safety and a scoring interception return by T.J. Bell, who also gave Mount View a subsequent rushing touchdown from scrimmage. Bailey gave the Knights a big special teams lift with his 63-yard scoring free kick return, also added another rushing TD.
Mount View quarterback Jesse Rose also contributed a pair of touchdown runs that game.
In the event of another nailbiter in tonight’s rematch at Welch, a potential difference-maker could be Mount View punter Jonathan Huff, who had five punts for 46.2 yards per kick in the first meeting at Bradshaw. When every yard is given up so grudgingly, field position can be huge.
The Raiders, for one, will have added incentive to break open tonight’s game and run away with it, if possible. River View is currently rated 17th in the recent WVSSAC Class A weekly football rankings. The top 16 teams after the regular season ends next week make the playoffs.
Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
