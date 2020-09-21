Two football games on the Four Seasons Country slate for this week were postponed due to unfavorable COVID-19 metrics elsewhere, but agile rescheduling has probably ensured that Friday night football will proceed apace.
Mount View (0-2) was slated to play Tug Valley (1-0) at Welch and Van (1-1) was scheduled to play River View (2-1) at Bradshaw on Saturday. However, a Code Red designation in Mingo County has sidelined Tug Valley while a Code Orange in Boone County has parked Van for a week.
Consequently the Golden Knights will travel to River View for the first of what could be two ‘Battles of the Views,’ on Friday. The two teams are tentatively slated to meet again on Oct. 16.
Undoubtedly, the marquee game this upcoming Friday night will be Bluefield (3-0) taking on Princeton (1-1) for the second time this season at Hunnicutt Field. The two Mercer County rivals opened their respective seasons against one another at Mitchell Stadium, with the Beavers prevailing 15-13.
James Monroe (0-0) has been kept in suspended animation since late August due to inauspicious COVID-19 metrics, but the Mavericks will finally get out of the corral Friday, facing Montcalm (0-3) in JM’s home opener at Lindside.
PikeView (1-2) will remain in action Friday, traveling to Shady Spring (1-2).
Other key matchups in other sports this week are brewing. In volleyball, James Monroe is slated to play at Montcalm on Wednesday while on Thursday night, River View travels to Bluefield and Princeton tentatively travels to PikeView for matches with the Lady Panthers and Greenbrier East.
Also on Thursday evening, James Monroe’s boys and girls soccer squads are on tap to visit PikeView for a doubleheader.
