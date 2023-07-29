EAST RIVER — Bluefield University wil scrimmage the Bluefield State University women at East River Soccer Complex in a women’s ‘Battle of the Bluefields’ at East River Soccer Complex on Aug. 19.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.
The NAIA affiliated Rams women are coached by Patrick Ritter and feature a diverse roster that includes many area players, including Sarah Cox (Pulaski, Va.), Chessiemae Tindall (Bland, Va.), Julia Atkins (Pembroke, Va.), Hannah Thacker (Haysi, Va.), Kaylei Newman (Galax, Va.), Kendal Barrett (Tazewell, Va.) and former Graham standout Macy McBride (Bluefield, Va.).
The NCAA Division II affiiliated Big Blue women are coached by Scott Forster. The team includes multiple international recruits, including players from Spain, The Netherlands, Belguim, Germany, France, Chile, Canada, England, New Zealand and Iceland. Locals on the roster include former Graham players Emma and Arloha Rifkin.
