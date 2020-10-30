PRINCETON — Southern West Virginia’s most prolific passing attack will face the area’s most productive rushing attack when the Princeton Senior High School football team faces Greenbrier East at Hunnicutt Stadium, on Friday night.
“I didn’t know that, but it was recently brought to my attention,” said Princeton head football coach Chris Pedigo. “I thought that was kind of neat.”
The Spartans (5-3) and the Tigers (4-2) will kick off at 7 p.m.
Household members, siblings and grandparents from both teams will be allowed to attend. The game will be broadcast locally on Star 95 (95.5 FM/97.7 FM) with Wes McKinney calling from the Princeton perspective. Live streaming of the game will also be available on JR-1 Sports.
The Spartans average 348.6 yards per game rushing, led by running back Colby Piner, who churned out an impressive 200 yards in last week’s 60-47 loss to Class AA Sissonville. Fellow running back Quentin Wilson has also had is share of 100-plus yard games this season. Tight end Nate Baker takes on a variety of rushing and receiving roles.
“They can throw the ball and throw it well. I’m going to say it was against Woodrow that they had three backs over 100 yards [including the quarterback],” Pedigo said.
The Spartans also average 102.6 yards per game passing behind the arm of quarterback Monquelle Davis. Davis is also a running threat whose rushing output challenges his passing numbers. Piner, who returned the opening kick 75 yards for a score against Sissonville, is also a key special teams weapon.
“They’re a good football team, man. They’ve been putting up a ton of points. They’ve got a little sophomore quarterback that is super explosive and they’ve got a couple of senior running backs and the Baker kid, who’s been a good H-back type kid for them,” said Pedigo.
“I expect it to be a shootout. I hope that we can try to slow them down a little bit and I hope our offense can keep doing what they’ve been doing.”
What the Tigers have been doing is lighting up the night with their passing attack — a school-record setting upward trend that is in its third consecutive year of development. Quarterback Grant Cochran broke his own (2019) school single game passing yardage record with the 414 yards he racked up in a 68-33 win over John Marshall. Thus far the Tigers have passed for 1,555 yards (259.9 ypg) and 17 touchdowns.
But Princeton’s offense is by no means one-dimensional. Thanks to a much improved offensive line and the maturation of running back Amir Powell — who rushed for 148 yards in last week’s win over Lincoln County — Pedigo’s offense averages 161.7 yards per game on the ground.
While a ball-control approach might be a reasonable approach for some rushing-oriented teams,— and the Spartans may very well be capable of grinding it out — Pedigo thinks Greenbrier East has plenty of confidence in its own offense’s ability to score points. It could be a wild one.
“They’re a super-explosive offense. They had a shootout the other night against Sissonville. I think they had a touchdown called back and they were still in the game with a couple of minutes to go,” said Pedigo, who believes what happens at the line of scrimmage may have more impact on the outcome than any other factor.
“They’ve got two big tackles. I think we match up well with them. But I think whoever wins up front may be able to win the game. I think we’ve got playmakers on both sides. But it could very well come down to that,” he said.
Princeton was rated No. 11 in this week’s WVSSAC Class AAA weekly poll. The Spartans were rated No. 15. So there is a lot more at stake than mere comparisons of hypothetical offensive quid pro quos.
“Right now I guess this is two playoff teams that are playing, so there’s a lot at stake. We feel like if we win, we’re in the playoffs. But we’re not looking ahead. We know what we’ve got to do. Our motto has been to be 1-0 after this week. That’s what we’ve been talking about all year. That’s the only thing we’re trying to do ... Be 1-0.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.