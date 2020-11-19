PRINCETON — Advancing to the quarterfinals of the playoffs for the first time since 2002 the Princeton Senior High School football team knows it will take a great performance to advance.
The No. 10 Tigers (6-2) will travel to No. 2 South Charleston (5-0) Friday for a Class AA quarterfinal matchup at 7:30 p.m.
Both teams advanced from the first round when their opponents could not play due to their counties being in orange on the COVID-19 metrics map.
The attendance limitations that existed for regular seasons games have been changed as now 20 percent of the stadium’s capacity is the limit instead of just immediate family members. The game will be broadcasted locally on Star 95 (95.5 FM/97.7 FM) with Wes McKinney calling from the Princeton perspective.
The Black Eagles have been dominant in every aspect this year winning all five of their games by at least three touchdowns with the defensive line standing out for Princeton head coach Chris Pedigo.
“I think their front four on defense might be the best that maybe I’ve ever seen since I’ve been coaching with Coach (Ted) Spadaro back in the late 1990s,” Pedigo said.
The line is led by University of Cincinnati commit Zeiqui Lawton who has nine sacks and 16 tackles for a loss. Jayson Barnett, Zimarian Lawton, Jaiearnest Keys join the Division I commit on the defensive line and are very good players in their own right.
South Charleston has allowed under 15 points a game this year recording 16 sacks and 11 interceptions along with recovering six fumbles.
Princeton is adjusting its offense in slight ways to minimize the impact that the defensive front can have on what the Tigers are trying to do on offense.
“They’re going to create some problems and then that makes us offensively try to think how can we try to maybe slow that down a little bit so there’s some different things that we’re looking at doing to try to counteract just how good they are up front on defense,” Pedigo said.
Tasked with stopping the Black Eagles defensive line is a Tigers’ offensive line that has consistently improved each game. They have been a key piece in the flourishing balanced offense for Princeton that is averaging 43 points a game.
“This is a huge game for our offensive line in two ways,” Pedigo said. “Obviously we want to keep the pocket as clean as we can for Grant (Cochran) and if we can establish a run game and help slow down the blitz that would be huge.”
Cochran has thrown for 2,139 yards and 25 touchdowns with the biggest difference in the Tigers’ offense this year being Amir Powell running the ball. The senior has rushed for 1,060 yards and 17 touchdowns forcing teams to pay more attention to the ground game.
South Charleston has a roster full of athletic players who can be the difference on any play that Princeton has to counter.
“They’ve got athletes everywhere, it’s just unbelievable,” Pedigo said.
An advantage that the Tigers have is their size on the outside with 6-foot-4 Ethan Parsons and 6-3 Josiah Honaker.
“We still have length on the outside and we’re athletic but they’re athletic. They pose some unique challenges that I don’t know if we’ve seen,” Pedigo said.
Parsons has 820 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns while Honaker had seven touchdown catches along with 748 yards receiving.
The senior duo have received most of the attention this year but there are a number of other receivers who can step up if defenses don’t account for them. Carter Meachum has caught 15 passes for 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Eli Padgett, Peyton Clemons and Khamrin Proffitt all can be difference makers.
The Black Eagles run a similar offense and have plenty of players who can scored averaging 50 points a game.
The difference is that sophomore quarterback Trey Dunn is dangerous running the ball in addition to being a prolific passer. He has passed for 1,495 yards and 20 touchdowns along with six touchdowns and 219 yards on the ground. The Tigers’ Cochran has 34 yards rushing on nine carries.
“Their quarterback is definitely more of a run threat than ours obviously and they run a lot of RPO schemes that don’t allow you to get down into the box and that’s dangerous because we got to be able to get that extra hat down in the box to stop the run,” Pedigo said.
Running the ball Mondrell Dean leads the team with 354 yards and four touchdowns with Dunn the second-leading rusher.
Dunn has four receivers who have double figure receptions led by Donavin Davis with 18 catches for 494 yards and eight touchdowns. Shyleik Kinney has six touchdown catches and Jah’den Estep has 285 yards receiving. Anthony Jackson has caught three touchdowns and has 198 yards receiving.
The Princeton is allowing under 20 points a game and is coming off a shutout over George Washington. Parsons and Honaker are very good cornerbacks and the linebackers have been solid benefitted by a good defensive line. The sure-tackling linebacker group of Powell, Reece Burton, Brodee Rice and Padgett has a combined 271 tackles and six sacks.
“Our defense is playing well we feel like and we feel like we’re pretty athletic and we just got to go out and play defense and fly around the football and see what happens,” Pedigo said.
