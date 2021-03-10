ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — The United States Basketball Writers Association has awarded the Bluefield College basketball team this year's winner of the Perry Wallace Most Courageous Award, the USBWA recently announced.
The impetus for the award was the Bluefield College basketball team's decision to kneel before its March 8 basketball game in defiance of the college's president, Dr. David Olive, who had previously told team members to find alternative ways of making statements other than kneeling.
In response to the March 8 protest, Olive suspended the entire team, forcing the Rams to forfeit their March 11 game.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bluefield College basketball team will receive its award via ZOOM. Normally, the USBWA's Most Courageous Award is presented at the NCAA Men's Final Four in Indianapolis.
As of Tuesday, no statement with regard to the award had yet been issued by Bluefield College officials.
