BLUEFIELD, Va. — The sight of uniformed players at Bowen Field, once so commonplace, seemed almost dreamlike and surreal on Monday evening.
Baseball returned to the historic ballpark as teenagers competing in a travel league, manned the basepaths, the mound, the outfield expanses and the dugouts.
“It feels good,” said Nick Johnson, a member of the Panthers from northern Mercer County, prior to the first pitch of the evening. “It’s a privilege to be able to play now. … I’m glad to be here.”
Evan McNerlin, in the uniform of the Rampage from Richlands, said, “I love it, especially because my junior year got cancelled. I feel … like we were meant to be out here.”
The manager of the Southwest Virginia Elite, Joe Boardwine, said prior to his team’s nightcap game against Tazewell, “I’m fired up. My coaches and my young-uns are as thrilled as can be.
“To do something like this has really lifted their spirits up. Big-time.”
The Covid-19 pandemic halted high school and college baseball in the early spring
Ryan Null, head coach of the Rampage, said that getting some innings in was “very important” after a forced hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic that ended baseball seasons nationwide.
“My son’s a senior, and he had two scrimmages before our season was jerked out from under us,” Null said. “These kids work hard, a lot of ‘em from 4 years old in T-ball to that apex of some of them’s sports career. And it’s gone. So it’s very important.”
“I’m emotional about it, just being here today.”
Null said about the pandemic, “It’s taken a lot away from them, mentally, emotionally, physically. We were working out, every day, every morning.”
He said that umpires and coaches had heard rumors in March that the Virginia High School League was on the verge of calling off spring sports. He recalled that the Richlands team gathered for a scrimmage on a Thursday afternoon, “and we showed up at school on Friday and got the word.”
“You could see the balloon being popped,” he said.
Josh Wyatt, coach of the Panthers, has been focusing on the development of younger players while he has the chance in the summer league.
“It’s very crucial for them to get out here, be around their peers, be out on a baseball field and have some kind of desire to be back in the routine of baseball,” Wyatt said.
“We have six kids that’s never stepped in at the high school (level). The speed of the game is tremendously faster for them, and that’s going to be the learning curve for them, the next couple of weeks.”
Assisting Wyatt this summer are two alumni from successful PikeView High School teams of the past, Michael Rotenberry and Levi Nash.
Rotenberry has been on the WVU-Tech baseball roster for four years, and will take advantage of a fifth year awarded by the NCAA by transferring to Fairmont State to play next spring. Nash just graduated from the University of Charleston, where his pitching helped the Golden Eagles win a Mountain East Conference championship.
Wyatt said, “That’s all we’re trying to do, with this young group (is) getting these kids back outside, but also teaching them about the incredible work ethic that was once at PikeView.”
The Rampage dominated Monday’s contest with the Panthers, scoring 19 runs in one inning to take a 20-1 win that ended after three innings. Will Tarter was a star for the Virginia squad, racking up six RBI, scoring three runs and going 2 for 2 at the plate.
The result of the second contest was not available late Monday.
Prior to the games, both Null and Wyatt commented on playing within the walls of Bowen Field.
Wyatt said, “I love this place. … There’s nothing but great memories here, and it’s a beautiful complex. I think it’s the nicest complex we’ve ever been on.”
“It’s amazing,” Null said. “It’s one of the most beautiful parks in our area, and for a high-school-age team to be able to come play on it, it’s just a special opportunity.”
He turned philosophical about his belief in cherishing each opportunity life presents.
“I use that on a daily basis,” he said. “Live in the moment, leave it on the field. I think for these 12 kids, it’s really come to fruition for them that, hey, today may be my last baseball game – or anything else in this world for that matter.”
“So, live in the moment, live life to the fullest.”
