BRISTOL, Va. — Libero Katlynn Baldwin led the defense, setting a school record with 54 digs on the night as she led the Richlands volleyball team to a 23-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 19-17 come-from-behind victory over Marion in Thursday night’s Southwest District volleyball tournament consolation match at Virginia High School.
With the win, the Lady Blue Tornado (13-6) will travel to Gate City on Wednesday to play the Lady Blue Devils, who are the second-seeded Mountain District team in this year’s Region 2D tournament. Richlands last faced Gate City in regional play in 2016.
Mac Osborne hammered out 13 kills with two service aces and a block. The upset victory marked the first time this season that Richlands had rallied from a two-set deficit and seized the win.
Lady Blue Tornado setter-hitter Lauren Earls distributed 24 assists, knocking down eight kills on the attack. She came up with 28 digs on defense.
Carson Richardson had 12 kills and sorted out 15 assists, rooting up 27 digs. She also had a block and served up three aces.
Victoria Blankenship had seven kills, four aces and 10 digs for the Lady Blues.
