PRINCETON — Nothing about of the 2020-21 Princeton High School girls basketball season felt particularly normal for Tigers head coach Matt Smith.
He hopes that what he saw in Princeton’s 2021-22 season opener on Tuesday night becomes his program’s ‘new normal.’
The Tigers had balanced scoring and good communication in a 68-35 victory over visiting Tazewell at Ralph Ball Court, in Princeton.
“I’ve forgotten what it’s like to have a 22-game season,” said Smith, who took over the program reins last season with coronavirus chaos in full swing.
With the entire West Virginia season in a holding pattern, Smith didn’t get to see his players in a live-game situation until after Christmas. From that point forward, it was a mad dash to get the games in.
“Last year being me and my coaches’ first year with the girls ... last year was just about survival. You practiced ... and then once the games started it was three and four games a week,” Smith said.
“You have the shortened season and you’re just trying not to get injured and not to get quarantined. To actually have a season where you can play some games, watch some films and work on some things and get better ... that’s great!” said Smith.
The Tigers opened their slate Tuesday night with three players in double figures and two more knocking on the door.
Veteran Sadie Boggess hit three 3-pointers on her way to a team-leading 13 points. Reagan Southers added 12 points and Lauren Parish had 11 points. Maddie Stull and Autumn Bane finished with nine points apiece.
“The girls have worked hard. They want to get better so them having success tonight will hopefully lead into them wanting to continue that work and keep getting better every night out.
Stull had eight rebounds and Parish had seven. Southers had six boards as a guard.
“Reagan played the best all-around game I’ve seen that kid play over the two years I’ve been here. She played a phenomenal game tonight,” said Smith.
“Kylie Connor didn’t score. But she got us set up and facilitated everyone. She didn’t score but she did everything else beautifully,” the Tigers head coach said.
Kalyn Davis had six assists for the Tigers, who play Graham on Thursday and George Washington on Friday.
“I like who we are. I think we have a good group and we have a chance to be something special. But we’ve got to work our tails off to get there,” Smith said.
Maddie Day hit four 3-pointers on her way to 14 points to pace the Lady Bulldogs (0-1)
Princeton 68, Tazewell 35
TAZEWELL (0-1)
M. Day 14, P. Ray 10, A. Rowe 6, A. Brown 3, B. Nunley 2.
PRINCETON (1-0)
Sadie Boggess 13, Reagan Southers 12, Lauren Parish 11, Maddie Stull 9, Autumn Bane 9, Halie Gunnoe 6, Kalyn Davis 4 (6 A), Aliyah Taylor 2, Loren Vurner 2.
Tazewell...........5 9 5 16 — 35
Princeton.........12 23 22 10 — 68
3-pointers — Tazewell 4 (Day 4), Princeton 7 (Boggess 3, Southers, Bane, Gunnoe 2)
