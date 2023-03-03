LINDSIDE — For the third straight year, the Webster County Highlanders have denied the James Monroe Mavericks a trip to the state girls tournament.
Webster County senior Sydney Baird made sure of it on Thursday night, scoring 36 points in the Highlanders’ 64-45 victory in the Class A, Region 3 co-championship at the James Monroe gym.
Foul trouble in the second half forced James Monroe (18-6) into unexpected lineup changes, and Webster County (18-7) took full advantage.
Baird went 15 for 16 at the free throw line in the game’s final four minutes to stretch a four-point lead into an insurmountable barrier for the Mavericks.
Highlanders head coach Sharon Baird, Sydney’s mother, said, “I think she took a look at the scoreboard and she thought, it’s time to step my game up and let’s get this win.”
“It’s hard to stop her,” said James Monroe head coach Michael Hines. “She knows how to finish, and if you close in on her, she knows where to dish (the ball). She can do a little bit of everything. She’s a special player. She really is.”
The previous two regional championships were played in Webster County. Sydney Baird said playing Thursday’s game in Monroe County was “completely different than at home.”
“We had to settle our nerves the first couple of quarters, and once we did, we just snapped to it,” she said.
Webster County committed nine turnovers in the first half, and the Mavs took a 25-21 edge into intermission.
James Monroe reached its high-water mark when Adyson Hines, daughter of the head coach, nailed back-to-back three-pointers to push their lead to 33-26.
The visitors fought back to tie the game three times in the remainder of the third period. Baird led the way in the final stanza, scoring on four of five trips down the floor early in the fourth.
Meanwhile, on the other end, without their usual lineup on the floor, the Mavericks turned the ball over on four consecutive possessions.
Sharon Baird said that at halftime she told her team, “It’s time to sit down and play Webster County basketball. We adjusted our defense, talked about our offense, moved some people around, and it all started to click for us.”
She said about her daughter, “She knows when it’s on the line, that’s when she plays her best, and steps it up.”
Then it was all about the free throws, as several of James Monroe’s core of seniors watched helplessly from the bench.
The foul situation “kind of disrupted, maybe, what we wanted to do on the defensive side,” Michael Hines said. “The foul trouble just kind of got to us.”
“For three quarters, man, it was a battle. They won the first and the third; we had a really good second quarter. Then, in the fourth quarter, it just felt like we weren’t able to play the way we normally like to play.”
Hines said his four seniors have been “outstanding” over the years. “They’re all like daughters to me,” he said. “I’ve cherished every single moment of it.”
It was the prep finale for Adyson Hines, Haley Hunnicutt, Chloe Shires and Emily Bailey. Sophomore Maggie Boroski led the Mavs’ scoring with 13 points, and Adyson Hines added 12.
Michael Hines said, “I told (my players) in the locker room, I’m proud of them. We’ve had an outstanding season.”
The Highlanders will now turn their attention to Charleston for another shot at the Class A state championship.
Sharon Baird said, “Every day we end practice with ‘1-2-3, states!” That’s what these girls have been working hard for all season.
“And we really put in a lot of time this past week, preparing for James Monroe, so we could get to states — because they’re a tough team.”
Sydney Baird said, “We probably watched six or seven game films, two or three times a day. So we knew, we saw all their defenses. We prepared that whole week. We had great practices all week. and we knew what was coming.”
Asked about their chances next week, Sydney Baird said, “I think we can make a good run down there.”
Webster County 64 James Monroe 45
At Lindside
WEBSTER COUNTY (18-7)
Hannah Wayne 1 0-0 3, Emily Taylor 2 2-2 6, Josie Mathes 5 2-2 13, Allie Key 2 0-0 4, Harley Clevenger 1 0-0 2, Sydney Beard 9 17-19 36. Totals 20 21-23 64.
JAMES MONROE (18-6)
Adyson Hines 4 2-2 12, Mary Meadows 4 0-2 9, Maggie Boroski 6 0-0 13, Haley Hunnicutt 4 0-0 8, Ava Dunlap 1 0-2 3. Totals 19 2-6 45.
WC ……. 14 7 18 25 — 64
JM …….. 12 13 14 6 — 45
3-point goals: WC 1 (Mathes); JM 5 (Hines 2, Meadows 1, Boroski 1, Dunlap 1). Total fouls: WC 7, JM 19. Fouled out: JM, Hines, Boroski, Hunnicutt. Technical fouls: none.
