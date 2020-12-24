NARROWS, Va. — After head coach Patrick Bailey led the Narrows High School boys varsity basketball team to a program-best 18-7 season last year, one might suspect that the COVID-19 pandemic that arrived in March has since taken some of the momentum away from the Green Wave.
Fortunately for Bailey, even when they’re technically locked out of the gymnasium, Narrows kids have always spent a lot of time playing basketball outdoors.
“The first seven or eight kids of mine were at the Town Park from sunup to sundown every single day from the time we got out for COVID until the day practice started. They were playing five, six, seven hours a day — every day,” said Bailey whose team opened with a 96-52 loss at Floyd County on Tuesday night.
“When you’re having fun and winning ball games and the community gets behind you like ours did ... about 200 of them beat us to Auburn [for the regional semifinals] last year. When that happens, the kids want to play.”
Like all Virginia schools in Four Seasons Country, Narrows found itself deprived of its traditional gridiron rites of autumn due to the VHSL’s statewide shutdown of 2020 fall sports. The Green Wave will participate in the upcoming six-game football season that begins in February. This year, basketball is the first marquee sport to compete during this school year. Even with all the protocols and fan restrictions, the Narrows hoopsters are clearly eager to be the first to prime the pump for winning.
“When the bell rang at 3:15 when school let out I was standing in the hallway waiting for them, hooting and hollering and clapping. The kids were excited. They came running down the hallway ready to get into the gym on that first evening [practice] Bailey said.
They’ve got a lot to be excited about. Last year’s run included the Pioneer District tournament title — the program’s first since Bailey played at Narrows in 1995 — and the Green Wave finished the regionals one win away from advancing to the state tournament.
Bailey said spectators to games will be limited to 25 parents. Administrators and game workers up the total to around 50. All the eager Narrows fans who won’t be let into the gym won’t be left out in the cold — at least not when the Green Wave are playing at home.
“I had a HUDL camera installed in the gym about a month ago. I film all our practices and all my games and we’re going to live-stream them through that,” he said.
Bailey returns three starters from last season, including point guard Logan Green, a 5-11 senior point guard.
Dalton Bradley, a 6-5 senior forward averaged 15 points, 12 rebounds per game, grew up fast last season. He led the Green Wave with 14 points in the opener at Class 2 Floyd Couty.
“He didn’t get here until halfway through the year. He had to learn the system. First four or five ballgames, I barely played him. Once he got here he came a long way and made huge strides. His motor burns real hot. He’s probably put on about 20 pounds of muscle. He’s a difference-maker,” Bailey said.
Other players on the roster who know the system include, Hunter Smith a 6-4, senior forward, Derek Johnston, a 6-3 junior who can play at 2 or 3; Paul Johnson, a 6-7 post, and Landon Shepherd.
“They’ve played with each other a lot. They know each other well. They get along well. This makes my job a lot easier,” Bailey said.
One key addition to the team will be Kolier Pruett, a 6-1 freshman guard who is the younger brother of former Narrows football and basketball standout Gavin Pruett.
“He is super talented. A super athlete. He’s still growing. I hoping he ends up around 6-5 or 6-6. He’s going to be my point guard for about the next three years.
Narrows’ wealth of size has obvious implications, but Bailey isn’t eager to throw out everything that worked so well for the Green Wave last season.
“We’re big. We’re going to be more post-oriented rather than more guard-oriented like we were last year. They’re all big, strong kids. These kids are super athletes. They all know my system,” Bailey said.
We want to get up in you. We want to pressure you. We want to turn you over and we want to out-athlete you and beat you down the floor. That’s our style,” said Bailey, who noted that his preferences don’t preclude modifications based on opponent matchups.
“I’m not set in playing one way and one way only. But we want to play our style. We don’t want anybody to get us out of that. Kids like playing like that. It’s fun and I think that helps a lot,” he said.
Narrows is set to travel to county rival Giles on Dec. 28 and host the Spartans in a second meeting on Dec. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.