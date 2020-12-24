Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Rain. Snow may mix in late. High 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.