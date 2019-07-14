BLUEFIELD — Getting a lot of hits does not matter if you aren’t stringing them together to score runs.
The Princeton Rays (11-13) got a lot of hits and made them in timely places, scoring double digit runs for only the third time this season on its way to a 14-4 win over the Bluefield Blue Jays at Bowen Field Saturday night.
The Rays had 20 hits, including one one inning with seven hits, two with four hits and two with three hits to ring up the run totals. Every inning the Rays had a hit they scored at least one run.
“We clicked from top to bottom today. Everybody got at least one hit,” Princeton manager Danny Sheaffer said.
Princeton now has a 2-1 lead in the Mercer Cup with eight meetings remaining this season against Bluefield (12-12).
It was a good bounce-back night for the Rays after getting swept by the Kingsport Mets to begin the week. Princeton had the tying run on third with two outs in Friday night’s game at Kingsport but could not get it across.
“The momentum carried over from last night. I could tell when we first came out here, we made, I know I made one myself, but we didn’t let it get to us and finished the game off,” Rays third baseman Gionti Turner said.
The Rays’ Luis Leon extended his hitting streak to 15 games with three hits and three RBIs off Blue Jay pitching. He came into the game Saturday night with six RBIs for the season and increased that to nine after five at-bats.
A prime example of the Rays stringing together hits came in the fourth inning when they scored five runs with only one extra base hit. They had six hits to start the inning and used their aggressive base running to take the extra base throughout the inning.
A double to lead off the inning from Diego Infante was followed by singles from Leon, Jhosner Vargas, Gionti Turner, Aldenis Sanchez and Yunior Martinez. Jelfry Marte wrapped up the five-run inning with an RBI single to score Martinez.
“That doesn’t happen too often so that’s kind of dope to see that happen and it’s just wonderful,” Turner said.
All nine hitters for the Rays had at least one hit and eight of them had multiple hits. All but one drove in a run on a night where the Rays only struck out three times.
The Rays went ahead in the top of the first with four singles and Nick Schnell scoring on an infield hit by Luis Leon.
After the rocky first Jays starter Sam Ryan settled in facing the minimum over the next two innings before being replaced.
A three-run second inning for the Jays was helped by an error on a potential double-play ground ball that would have ended the inning. Miguel Hiraldo scored on the ground ball by Andres Guerra and that was followed by a two-run double from D.J. Daniels.
Outside the three-run second inning the Rays Jose Lopez was very solid allowing only three hits while walking three in 4 2/3 innings.
The Rays kept on being aggressive and it paid off in the seventh with two runs. Brett Wisely singled and scored from second on a single to center by Infante.
Leon followed with a double down the right field line and Infante flew around third to score his second run of the game.
The speed of the Rays was on display in the eight when Turner scored on a shallow single to center forcing a bobble and bad throw. Sanchez was able to speed all the way to third after his hit and could have scored with no one at home for a moment.
Brayden Theriot threw 2 1/3 inning of strong relief behind Lopez only allowing one hit and striking out three Blue Jays. Ryan Allain allowed two runs throwing the final two innings.
“The pitching we got out of the bullpen tonight really solidified the game,” Sheaffer said
The Rays kept on scoring with four runs in the ninth as they batted around. Vargas had a two-run single along with an RBI single from Martinez and sacrifice fly from Wisely.
Turner and Infante also had three-hit game for the Rays as they scored eight runs in the final three innings.
The Mercer Cup continues today at Bowen Field with the second game of a four-game series. First pitch is at 5:30 p.m.
Princeton 14, Bluefield 5
Princeton……. 100 500 224 — 14 20 2
Bluefield……... 030 000 011 — 5 6 3
PRIN: Jose Lopez, Theriot (5), Allain (8) and Luis Leon. BLU: Sam Ryan, DiCesare (4), Hinojosa (7), Ovando (9) and Andres Guerra. HR: none.
