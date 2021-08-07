LINDSIDE — Like the James Bond movie title says, “Never Say Never Again.”
John Mustain, who retired in the spring of 2018 after a 34-year coaching career, has returned to take over the reins of the James Monroe Mavericks football program once again.
Sitting in the familiar confines of the cinder block locker room in Lindside, he didn’t flinch when asked why he was signing up for another hitch.
“I don’t really know,” he said, breaking into loud laughter. “I don’t really want to say that I was bored, being away from it, but there’s always something about it. It’s always on your mind.
“I followed James Monroe, in every sport, ever since I’ve left. Haven’t really made it over here to too many games. Got a couple of grandsons on the team. I’m not saying that that’s the reason I came back, but that did help lure me a little bit.”
“The opportunity came up, and I just thought I’d give it another shot, and see how it goes.”
He said he agreed to help assistant coach Mitchell Boone run the weightlifting sessions for the football players last February. When the head coaching job came open, he applied and was chosen to succeed Chris Booth.
In his last three campaigns prior to retirement, Mustain had coached the Mavericks to a pair of 8-3 records, sandwiched around an 11-2 mark. His teams were regularly rated in the top 10 among Class AA schools and were perennial playoff contenders.
He was an assistant coach for the one JMHS football squad that reached the state championship game, a loss to Bluefield in 2007.
He also coached the Lady Mavericks basketball team to the 2002 state championship, and was successful as head coach of softball and baseball at James Monroe.
He said about his new tenure, “I don’t feel that I’ve had any trouble transitioning back. I still get excited out there at practice. You still have your moments, as a coach, where maybe you think they’re not giving you what they should, and the tone of your voice changes a little bit.”
“I honestly don’t feel like I’ve missed a beat,” he said.
He said he has been “pleasantly surprised” by the work being done by his players.
“They seem to be hustling very well. They seem to be picking up on the offense very well,” he said. “I’ve been very happy with the attitude of the kids. They really appear to me to be giving us everything they have, and they seem to be really buying into the program.”
“It’s been very enjoyable. They’re a good bunch of kids, they’re fun to work with, and … I feel like we’re getting maximum effort out of them.”
One difference he’s facing this time around is the reclassification of James Monroe as a Class A school due to enrollment decline.
“The hardest thing for me to get adjusted to (compared to) previous years was the numbers,” he said.
“We don’t have the numbers we used to have, but we’re not double-A anymore, either. It’s kind of to be expected.”
During the first week of practice, he said the turnout was “right around 40” players, “which, I think, in this day and age, for a single-A school, those are generally pretty good numbers.”
“If we can stay around 40 or 45, year-in and year-out, that’s going to be pretty good.”
He thinks the student turnout could be related to a society that’s not as physically engaged as past generations.
He said, “The way things are today – you can’t just say this about kids. Even as adults, all of us are less active than we used to be.”
He already knew that scheduling a full slate of Class A football opponents would be difficult.
Mustain said he had told school personnel a few years ago, “Finding a single-A schedule is going to be more travel, because single-A in the southern part of the state is very similar to triple-A in the southern part of the state. There aren’t that many here. It’s predominately a double-A region.”
He bragged about the support that Monroe County citizens give to James Monroe athletic teams, representing the only public high school in the county.
Mustain said, “I have to always go back to that girls basketball program in the early 2000s. We won the championship in ‘01, ‘02, runners-up in ‘03. The way these people followed that team was just flat-out phenomenal.
“I saw similarities — and I didn’t really get to totally see it because of covid – with the boys’ basketball team this past year.”
“The bottom line is, we’re all this way. If a team’s not doing very well, it’s going to be hard to get people to come out.”
He said he didn’t want to leave the impression that the county is full of “fair-weather” fans.
“But these people here, when you’ve got a good, solid program, they’re going to come out and support you. And they’re going to travel well, too. Very similar to WVU, as far as the way their fans are.
“I love coaching in front of these people here. They’re very supportive. They want to help in any way they can.”
He said he’s looking forward to “our Little League Night, where all the Little League football players in the county, and the cheerleaders and the coaches … get to come into the game free. We recognize them all before the game. The team makes a tunnel for them out here, to come through.”
Talking about a pregame highlight of that night, he said, “It gives me goose bumps, right now.”
“The last thing we do, before we come back into the locker room, we kick a punt to someone down at the goal line — just like Steve Newberry used to do for WVU. The rest of the team is lined up on the 50.
“We bring those Little League kids out there, and they get in the line with us, and they run down with us to the goal line. … It’s absolutely awesome.”
“In all honesty, you’ve got to do that, anymore, to tell those kids, ‘Hey, we want you playing here,’” he said. “I want those kids here, and I want to show them, when they’re at that age, you’re important to us.”
From this and other indications, Mustain is looking to the future and not dwelling in the past.
