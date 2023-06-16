BLUEFIELD — Being back at home seemed to be the answer the Bluefield Ridge Runners were looking for.
The Ridge Runners ended a four-game losing skid with an 8-3 Appalachian League victory over the visiting Greeneville Flyboys Thursday night at Bowen Field at Peters Park.
Leadoff-hitting right fielder and Cal Bear Jack Johnston set the table by going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs on the evening while the heart of the order in Blake Guerin, (two RBIs), Tommy Harrison, (a double, two RBIs, 1 run), and Bryce Grudzielanek (an RBI and two runs) provided the spark throughout for the Ridge Runners.
The Bluefield pitching staff had a banner night as well. Starting pitcher Garrett Heisel, the Southern Illinois-Edwardsville freshman, went four innings, giving up a run on three hits. He walked one, and struck out four.
The bullpen would keep it clean. Maximus Hamilton, Julian Balzer, Cooper Katskee, and Jacob Vogel combined efforts to allow only two runs on just two hits over the final five innings. Collectively, they struck out six Flyboy hitters.
Nike Barone, the Greeneville right fielder and cleanup hitter went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in. He was the only Flyboy with multiple hits on the night.
Greeneville’s starter and Indiana Hoosier Ethan Phillips was given the loss after letting go three earned and four total runs in his four innings of work.
The Flyboys and Ridge Runners will wrap up the short two-game series tonight, first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Pulaski......000 111 000 — 3 5 2 8
Bluefield....011 200 22x — 8 9 1
W – Balzer (1-0). LP – Phillips (0-1)
Phillips, Denlinger (5), Penrod (8), and Munson
Heisel, Hamilton (5), Balzer (6), Katskee (8), Vogel (9), and Harrison
