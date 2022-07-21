PRINCETON — Based on the first inning of Thursday’s Appalachian League baseball game with visiting Kingsport, it looked like the long ball was going to make the decisive difference for homestanding Princeton.
And it did — but not in the way WhistlePigs fans would have hoped.
The Axmen exploded for five runs in the seventh and the West Division leaders went on to claim a 10-5 victory at Hunnicutt Field.
Nate Anderson of Gardner-Webb contributed a three-run blast to that dagger-laden seventh inning rally off relief pitcher Ryan Sweeney, putting Princeton starter Cole McDaniel (1-3) on the hook for the loss.
It was the first home run of the season for Anderson, who finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs on the night for Kingsport (28-13).
In the top of the first inning No. 2 spot hitter Sam Peterson jolted McDaniel for a solo shot to get the Axmen moving. It was the fifth homer of the Year for the Iowa outfielde, who finished 2-for-5 with an RBI.
In the bottom of the first inning Princeton (18-25) responded by getting a two-run homer by UC Irvine’s Woody Hadeen and a solo home run by Pro 5 Academy’s Kaden Varela-Payne for the 3-1 lead.
Both teams managed to plate a run apiece in the third inning with Kingsport taking the lead with three more runs in the fourth frame.
Axmen starter Cole Hales (4-1) added another victory to his account in spite of allowing the two taters in the first. Over his six-innning shift he struck out three and walked two, allowing four earned runs off four hits.
Shea McGahan went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for Kingsport, which pounded out 11 hits. Kendall Diggs went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
David Wiley went 2-for-4 with an RBI while Connor Larson had a double and an RBI for the WhistlePigs, who’ll face the Axmen at home again tonight in a 7 p.m. start.
In other Appalachian League action, Bluefield was leading Danville 16-10 headed into the bottom of the ninth inning at Dan Daniels Ballpark at presstime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.