KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Deniel Ortiz of the Kingsport Axmen cooked up something special for the hometown fans on in honor of the first Appalachian League Home Run Derby and All-Star Game to be held at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Ortiz, who is the Appalachian League’s co-leader in home runs this season, outlasted Bluefield Ridge Runners’ Tommy Harrison 3-2 in the championship round of Monday night’s First Bank and Trust Home Run Derby.
Ortiz beat Johnson City’s Logan Sutter 1-0 in the semifinal round, while eliminating Greeneville’s Joe Dragoo 5-4 in the Appalachian League West quarterfinals.
On the same sideof the bracket, Sutter had the best opening round of the entire night with eight home runs, including one gold ball that was good for two.
Harrison, a left-handed hitter from the University of Miami (Ohio), beat Danville’s Michael Callahan Moss 3-1 in the semifinals and beat Danville’s Jordan Taylor 2-1 in the opening round.
Moss advanced out of the quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory over Princeton’s Jesse Robinson.
Greeneville infielder Ellis Garcia, a WVU product, won the Chinook Seedery All-Star Skills competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.