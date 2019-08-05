BLUEFIELD — Since taking over the Bluefield High School football program, head coach Fred Simon has led the Beavers to 11 state championship game appearances, including five WVSSAC Class AA state titles and four undefeated seasons.
A lot of people appear to take it for granted that Bluefield High School is a state championship contender. Given the Beavers’ 2017 state championship season and last year’s state runner-up finish, it certainly looks like a safe-money bet.
The main reason so many people seem to take Bluefield football’s status for granted — is that Simon never does.
“You set the tone. It’s not just lifting and messing around now. It’s football practice. It’s time to start getting focused,” said Simon on Monday afternoon prior to shepherding his players to the practice field for the Beavers’ first full practice of the 2019 campaign.
“We just know it’s time. Pretty much the attitude of the coaching staff is thrown out there at the players,” Simon said.
Adding to the preseason atmosphere is Bluefield High School attracting the statewide — if not national — media attention for having five athletes who have each received at least one Division I offer before practice even started: Sean Martin, JJ Davis, Jahiem House, Kaulin Parris, and Isaiah Johnson.
Of the five, Parris is the one whose future is the most settled. The Beavers senior placekicker showed up on the big screen in the spring when Virginia Tech offered him preferred walk-on status as a placekicker.
That’s usually the best deal a prospective Division I kicker gets. Until West Virginia University went Parris one better: offering him a full ride scholarship as a combination punter-placekicker.
“First and foremost, I want to thank God for the opportunity. I went up to a specialist camp in June and I won the field goal competition and the punt competition. After that camp they offered me. I’m going to go as a combo,” explained Parris, who went 6-for-6 on field goals last season, hitting 69-of-71 extra point attempts for the Beavers offense.
“I loved it. It immediately felt like home,” Parris said of Morgantown.
“It feels great, but I’m ready to start the season and play for Little Tony (Webster) and try to go back to the state championship game. We’re not invincible. We still have a lot of stuff to work on. We’ll take it one game at a time and hope to eventually be back in Wheeling.”
Sean Martin, a bruising 6-5 1/2, 250-pound defensive end who’ll also continue to play in Bluefield’s offensive line at left tackle, was ranked by multiple recruiting services as the top defensive end prospect from West Virginia for 2020.
On June 17, he verbally committed to play for the University of North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference under head coach Mack Brown. Martin recently de-committed from the Tar Heels, announcing his change of heart on Twitter.
“I’m just going to weigh my options and make sure I make the right decision,” said Martin, who is also a terrifying and talented post player on the Beavers’ varsity basketball squad.
“Kentucky started showing more interest, and so did West Virginia and Purdue, NC State and Virginia Tech. A lot of different schools are. So I’m just going to wait and commit in December,” said Martin, who had 17 sacks last season and would like to collect at least 25 this year.
Jahiem House, a 6-3, 180-pound senior at Bluefield, has been sought as both a wide receiver or defensive back prospect. He already has an offer from Division I Toledo, as well as offers from Division II Concord University, West Virginia State and Glenville State. He has also decided to bide his time until people start putting up holiday decorations.
“Maybe around December I’ll commit and decide where I want to go,” said House, is excited that so many college scouts are looking at the Beavers but doesn’t want it to distract from the collective goal of winning a state championship.
“We’ve got to have a mission for every game and go out there with no distractions and play hard quarter to quarter and do what we’ve got to do,” said House, who had only six catches last season — but five of them were touchdowns.
Senior JJ Davis is a 6-1 running back who had 1,357 yards rushing as a junior — including one of Bluefield’s biggest highlight reel runs of the season versus Richlands — and 15 touchdowns. He has verbally committed to Toledo but was also being sought by Tennessee, West Virginia and Pittsburgh.
Junior Isaiah Johnson, meanwhile, has been touted as West Virginia’s top prospect for 2021 by the same recruiting services that so astutely singled out Martin. He has double-digit offers, including ones from Tennessee, Penn State and Virginia Tech.
Simon, for one, is happy for all the recruiting attention his “Fab Five” are receiving. But he also has six positions on offense and defense that he is preoccupied with filling during the preseason — not counting special teams configurations.
A top priority will be sorting out who’ll inherit the starting quarterback’s spot from Chandler Cooper — now at Concord — the Beavers veteran signal caller who led Bluefield to Wheeling for two consecutive seasons.
As of Monday, Carson Deeb, Tazewell transfer Jamir Blevins and Ryker Brown were all three competing for the top spot. Brown is the youngest of the trio.
“(Brown) is the younger of the three, so he’s a little bit behind as far as fundamentals. But those other two are going to compete and they’re both great kids,” said Simon, who said it’s been a long time at Bluefield since a battle for starting QB spilled over into August.
“It’s been a while. I don’t know if we’ve ever had this much talent, as far as being fairly even, talented players to go up against each other. But it’s good, because sometimes we’ve had teams where if our quarterback went down we didn’t have really much to go in and replace him. Here, we’re going to be O.K. So whoever comes out on top, the other will be ready to go at any time,” he said.
Finding replacements for veteran, talented offensive linemen who’ve graduated is another priority for August, as is finding some hard-nosed linebackers to replace a couple of great ones who’ve moved on the college ranks in football and baseball, respectively.
Simon is convinced the 2019 Beavers roster contains other college prospects aside from the five who’ve garnered so much attention in recent months. But all the potential in the world doesn’t count for much unless it is reflected by the results of a collective effort.
“Regardless of who you have ... we’re a team. We’re based on how you perform together as a team. No one individual makes a team. It’s good to have some good players. But finding out how we mesh as a team will be the most important factor,” Simon said.
