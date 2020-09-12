COAL CITY — Atticus Goodson continued his torrid start to the season with five touchdowns as Independence beat River View 55-8 Friday night at George Covey Stadium.
The Raiders (1-1) came into the game knowing they needed to slow down the junior running back and tackled him for a loss on his first carry.
Goodson then got the blocking he needed and shed off tackles all night long to finish with 137 yards rushing on 10 carries. It was 100 fewer yards than he racked up in his first game of the season, but he scored on half of his touches.
A 63-wyard reception on the first drive for the Patriots (2-0) put them on the 1-yard line and Goodson ran in for his first score of the game almost halfway through the first quarter. It came after Goodson had a 64-yard touchdown wiped off the board due to a holding penalty, his first of two in the game.
An interception by Independence gave its offense the ball near midfield and a 15-yard run from Judah Price and 22 yards from Goodson took the ball inside the 20. Isaiah Duncan completed a 6-yard pass and then Goodson powered in for his second touchdown of the game.
Goodson picked up his third touchdown of the first quarter when the Patriots took over at midfield and a few plays later he ran to the outside 29 yards for the score.
While the Patriots offense was running on all gear, the defense was also playing very well. Independence held the Raiders to only one first down on their first three drives.
The first down came on the second play for River View with Independence focusing on the run and stifling the ground game. The Raiders failed to complete any of their five passes in the first half and their lone completion came on a 2-point conversion late in the game.
River View rushed for 109 yards on 34 carries, having only had 36 yards in the first half.
Goodson had an interception for the Patriots and Cyrus Goodson picked off a pair of passes.
A mishandled snap on a punt had Independence get the ball at the River View 26-yard line early in the second quarter. Four straight rushes resulted in a five-yard touchdown by Cohen Miller.
The Raiders possessed the ball for the majority of the second quarter putting together a long drive that took the ball down to the Patriots 16-yard line before a pass was intercepted in the end zone.
River View benefitted from three penalties that helped them gain a pair of first downs and give the Raiders some momentum offensively before the turnover.
After the interception was returned to the 31-yard line Atticus Goodson ran for 37 yards before Duncan connected with Price on a 37-yard touchdown reception. Duncan finished with 167 yards passing, the Patriots had 174 for the game, and 18 yards on the ground.
Price caught three passes for 113 yards and had two rushes for 46 yards. Independence rushed for 255 yards as a team.
Goodson had a pair of touchdown runs early in the third quarter to wrap up his day carrying the ball. Logan Phalin then rounded out the scoring with a 21-yard scoring scramble.
The offense picked up for the Raiders at the end of the third quarter and into the first quarter led by Austin Cooper rushed for 55 yards on the Raiders’ last drive of the game including a 10-yard score. Cooper finished the game with 79 yards rushing and Jacob Sweeney had 23 yards on the ground.
Independence is scheduled to play Shady Spring this coming week while River View has the week off but the Raiders may play a game next week if a potential opponent is freed up after the state’s COVID-19 Alert Map coming out Saturday at 5 p.m.
At George D. Covey Stadium
River View …......0 0 0 8 — 8
Independence.. 21 14 20 0 — 55
First Quarter
I — Atticus Goodson 8-yard run (Colton Blackburn kick) 6:47
I — Goodson 9-yard run (Blackburn kick) 3:33
I — Goodson 29-yard run (Blackburn kick) 54.8
Second Quarter
I — Cohen Miller 5-yard run (Blackburn kick) 9:10
I — Judah Price 37-yard pass from Isaiah Duncan (Blackburn kick) 54.8
Third Quarter
I — Goodson 6-yard run (Blackburn kick) 7:01
I — Goodson 8-yard run (kick missed) 6:14
I — Logan Phalin 21-yard run (Blackburn kick) 2:44
Fourth Quarter
RV — Austin Cooper 10-yard run (2-pt conversion good) 3:32
———
Team Statistics
First downs: RV 8; I 8. Rush-Yards: RV 109; I 255. Pass yards: RV 0; I 173. Comp-Att-Int: RV 0-5-3 ; I 7-9-0. Fumbles-lost: RV 5-1; I 2-0. Penalty-Yards: RV 6-39; I 10-87. Punts-Avg.: RV 2-20.5; I none.
Individual Statistics
Rushing yards: RV Austin Cooper 16-79, Jacob Sweeney 6-23, Mikey Picklesimer 5-17,Conner Christian 2-7, Chase Vance 1-3, Team 4-(-21); I Atticus Goodson 10-137, Judah Price 2-47, Cohen Miller 7-24, Logan Phalin 2-21, Isaiah Duncan 3-18, JD Monroe 1-7.
Passing: RV Conner Christian 0-5-0 td-0-3 int; I Isaiah Duncan 6-8-1 td-167-0 int, Logan Phalin 1-1-0 td-7-0 int.
Receiving: RV none; I Judah Price 3-113, Trey Bowers 2-47, Cyrus Goodson 1-7, Logan Phalin 1-6.
Turnovers: RV none, I Atticus Goodson interception, Cyrus Goodson 2 interceptions.
