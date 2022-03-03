LYNCHBURG, Va. — Several area athletes had big performances in Thursday’s Virginia High School League 1/2A Combined Indoor State Track and Field championships held at Liberty University.
Tazewell freshman girls running phenomenon Abigail Rhudy claimed a Class 2A state championship in the 500m run, clocking a personal record time of 1:18.83. The multifaceted Lady Bulldogs athlete also finished fourth in the triple jump, fifth in the 300m and eighth in the long jump. She earned alll-state honors in each event.
Tazewell junior Lauren Keene won a state championship in the 3,200m run with a time of 12:18.85, also finishing as state runner up in the 1,600 event.
Tazewell junior Cassius Harris, who set a state single-season reception record for the Bulldogs football team this past fall, also made a strong impression at the state meet. Harris finished third in the 300m with a school record time of 37.07. Harris also finished sixth in the 55m dash and triple jumps and ran a leg of Tazewell’s sixth place 4x200 relay.
In other events, Ethan Mills of Tazewell was third in the boys high jump with a leap of 5-10 and Derek Mitchell of Lebanon placed eighth and seventh in the boys 1,600 abd 3,200,events, respectively.
Grundy’s Kaleb Elwick of Grundy finished 11th in the boys 1,600 after being slowed by an injury. The Golden Wave runner withrew from the 3,200 field.
w
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.