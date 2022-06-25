CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Richlands senior outfielder Drew Simmons has been named to the 2022 VHSL Class 2 all-state baseball team, VHSL officials recently reported.
Virginia High pitcher Isaac Berry was also a first team selection while Marion’s Bradley Thomas rounded out the Southwest District’s presence on the all-state roster, having been named a second team at-large pick.
Appomattox County Junior pitcher Alex Caruso is the Class 2 Player of the Year, and Appomattox County head coach Joe Caruso is the Class 2 Coach of the Year.
Caruso pitched and batted the Raiders to the Class 2 state title tossing a complete game 4-2 win over John Battle. Caruso, the son of Appomattox County’s head coach, compiled a 9-0 pitching record with one save, a 1.76 ERA, and 53 strikeouts.
He batted .416 with 32 RBI and two home runs, including seven doubles, two triples, and seven stolen bases.
Joe Caruso guided the Raiders to a 23-1 record and the baseball program’s first state title in school history.
Tazewell senior Sage Dagout is a VHSL Class 1 all-state girls soccer second team selection as a defender. Virginia High forward Adie Ratcliffe and Lady Bearcats midfielder Maria Wilson were two other SWD players making the all-state cut.
Was named the Class 2 Player of the Year, and Glenvar head coach Kyleigh Drew is the Class 2 Coach of the Year.
A first-team selection as a midfielder, the versatile McCarthy also split time as her team’s goalkeeper during her junior season. McCarthy scored nine goals in the regular season, including two game-winners, and three assists. She also started nine games in goal for the Islanders.
She continued her dual role in the region tournament posting two shutouts and scoring a goal and an assist. In addition, she started all three games in goal during the state tournament and led her team to the state finals.
Drew led the Lady Highlanders to their first state title in program history with a 2-1 win over Poquoson in the Class 2 title game. The Highlanders finished the season 18-5 overall
In related news, two Narrows baseball players were named to the VHSL all-state roster as second team selections. Green Wave senior pitcher Aiden McGlothlin was a second team pick as pitcher while sophomore Carson Crigger was a second team at-large selection.
Grayson County senior Andrew Shaffner is the Class 1 Player of the Year, and Rappahannock head coach James Bieger is the Class 1 Coach of the Year.
Shaffner, who will play at North Carolina State in the fall, batted .545 with 11 home runs, 39 RBI, and 51 runs this spring with a .664 OBP, 1.114 SLG, and a 1.778 OPS. His season stats included 48 hits, 13 doubles, and two triples. Shaffner also compiled a 6-0 pitching record with three saves, a 0.156 ERA, and 94 strikeouts in 45 innings.
Bieger guided Rappahannock to a 20-4 record and a 9th inning walk-off 1-0 win over Rappahannock County in the Class 1 state championship game. The victory marked Rappahannock’s fourth state title overall and its first since 2016. The other championships came in 2010 and 1993.
Honaker’s Tabby Ball was a VHSL Class 1 all-state softball second team selection at third base.
Auburn junior pitcher Kirsten Fleet is the Class 1 Player of the Year, and Auburn head coach Tim Smoot is the Class 1 Coach of the Year.
During Auburn’s tournament run to a state championship, Fleet, a James Madison recruit, went 8-0 with a .292 ERA in 48 innings, 116 strikeouts, three one-hitters, and two no-hitters, including a no-hitter in the Eagles’ 10-0 win over Riverheads in the state finals and a perfect game in the 3-0 win over Buffalo Gap in the state semifinals.
Although missing ten games due to injury, Fleet finished the year with a 14-1 record, 203 strikeouts, a 0.417 ERA, and allowed only 14 hits and five earned runs. In addition, Fleet batted .500, with four home runs and 25 RBI with a .820 slugging percentage.
Smoot guided Auburn to its third straight state title (the 2020 championships were not held due to COVID), finishing the 2022 season with a 22-5 record. The Eagles have played in four straight Class 1 finals finishing runner-up in 2018 to Rappahannock.
In other sports, three Honaker players have been accorded VHSL Class 1 all-state girls soccer second team status.
Freshman Julia Barton was accorded second team status at forward, sophomore Tailor Nolley was a second team pick at midfield and freshman McKenzie Lowe was a second team pick at goalkeeper.
Eastern Montgomery junior midfielder Maddie Bruce is the Class 1 Player of the Year, and Eastern Montgomery head coach Whittney Shaver is the Class 1 Coach of the Year.
Bruce capped her junior season with two goals in the Mustangs’ 4-0 win over Auburn in the state championship game. She finished 2022 with 27 goals and 36 assists and has 61 career goals and 59 career assists in just two seasons (COVID canceled her freshman season in 2020).
Shaver continued the Mustangs’ two-year dominance winning the Class 1 title for the second consecutive year and not allowing a goal in the semifinals (2-0 vs. West Point) and finals (4-0 vs. Auburn). 18-0 this spring, the Mustangs have now won 32 straight games.
Honaker junior Zane Johnson was a VHSL Class 1 all-state second team pick at forward
Auburn senior midfielder Chris Neal is the Class 1 Player of the Year, and Galax head coach James Kohl is the Class 1 Coach of the Year.
Neal, who will play soccer at Mars Hill University (NC) in the fall, made 21 appearances for Auburn this spring and scored 22 goals and a school-record 15 assists. He finished with 32 career assists.
Kohl, who was in his first season at the reins of the Maroon Tide, led Galax to a 14-8-2 overall record and a 2-0 win over Northampton in the Class 1 state finals.
It’s Galax’s sixth state championship over the past eight seasons (COVID canceled the 2020 season). The Maroon Tide has played in every final but one (2016) since 2014, with their lone runner-up trophy coming in last year’s loss in penalty kicks to Rappahannock.
