BLUEFIELD, Va. — Four area football football standouts made final decisions Wednesday as to where they will be continuing their athletic and academic careers in college.
Two Graham High players will be heading down to Carson-Newman University while a PikeView lineman is staying in-state to play for Glenville State. The strength of Richlands’ Levi Forrest’s leg is taking him to Penn State.
Graham’s Nick Kastner and Joey Dales signed their National Letter of Intent with Carson-Newman, a NCAA Division II school.
The Eagles have made the playoffs in five of the last 10 seasons and have had winning records in eight of those years.
At Graham, Kastner and Dales were part of a lot of success with four consecutive double-digit win seasons and a state championship in 2018.
“Coming off of a championship team that we’ve been on, went to the playoffs and almost made it again we just want another winning team to go to and I feel like that’s the right place for us,” Kastner said.
Kastner and Dales went together to Jefferson City, Tennessee, to visit the campus which convinced them immediately.
“Me and Nick took our visit there together and we fell in love with it as soon we got there, the people were great,” Dales said. “It’s a Christian university, get closer to God, further our education and play with a great school and great team.”
Carson-Newman had a head coaching change in the off-season as Mike Turner retired and Mike Clowney was promoted from being an assistant coach.
“Their coaching staff is great, facilities are great,” Kastner said. “It’s just a great area to be in and I think they’re really successful and I really want to be a part of it.”
Clowney has spent 15 years as an assistant coach with the Eagles in three stints after being a standout linebacker for the school.
The friends since kindergarten will be rooming together and spending a lot of time on and off the football field together.
“I think it was meant to be. We’re going to room together, be with each other all the time. It’s going to be awesome,” Dales said.
Kastner has been a standout at linebacker for Graham in addition to starting on the offensive line since freshman year.
“Nick’s been the leader of our defense for three years. He was a coach on the field a lot of times, he made adjustments when we got different looks, he’s a kid that’s going to be very hard to replace,” Graham head football coach Tony Palmer said.
Dales has spent time all over the field for Graham but will be focusing on kicking and punting for Carson-Newman.
“I’m going there trying to start kicker, punter, but I’ll definitely try to get some at wide receiver,” Dales said. “I’m definitely going to run some fakes.”
The athleticism of Dales helped him be a solid receiver for the G-Men in addition to his kicking and punting duties.
“Not just in the special teams, Joey was a great asset for us on offense. He caught several touchdown passes, he kept the chains moving a lot,” Palmer said.
PikeView offensive lineman Tanner Hazelwood will be staying in-state to play for Glenville State.
“I loved the coaches and the atmosphere up there,” Hazelwood said. “The coaches you can tell they really want to win and they know what they’re doing.”
Hazelwood was named to the 2019 All-Four Seasons Country Football Team.
The Pioneers have won at least four games in each of the last ten seasons but only four times having a winning record. Glenville State is coming off a 7-4 season.
The key to the development for Hazelwood has been his hard work, not only in season, but during the off-season.
“One thing I’ve noticed since I’ve been here is his work ethic. He dedicated himself a lot during the off-season in the gym,” PikeView head football coach Jason Spears said. “He pushed himself during the off-season to perfect his position.”
With all the work that Hazelwood has done during the season and in the off-season Spears believes he is ready for college football.
“He’s pretty much ready for the next level, his work ethic will help him when he gets to the next level,” Spears said.
Hazelwood is looking forward to the challenge the next level will be and seeing how he does against top players.
The fourth local football player to sign his National Letter of Intent Wednesday was Richlands Levi Forrest.
The kicker and punter will be heading to Penn State University in the fall after setting numerous records in his four years with the Blue Tornado.
Forrest has been an All-State kicker three years and twice as a punter with the most field goals made in a regular season at Richlands.
He holds the longest field goal record at 59 yards and the best punting average in school history.
There are still a number of talented area football players who are taking visits and still deciding where they want to go.
