Appalachian League

After a three-day hiatus, Appalachian League Baseball action returns to both  Mercer County teams at their respective  ballparks tonight.

The Bluefield Ridge Runners will host the Burlington Sock Puppets in a 6:30 p.m. game at Bowen Field.

The Princeton  WhistlePigs will host the Johnson City Doughboys in a 7 p.m. game at Hunnicutt Field.

LOCAL BASEBALL

This Week’s Games

Tuesday, July 6

Bluefield OFF

Princeton OFF 

Wednesday, July 7

Bluefield OFF

Princeton OFF

Thursday, July 8

Burlington at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.

Johnson City at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 9

Burlington at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.

Johnson City at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 10

Pulaski at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.

Princeton at Bristol (DH), 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 11

Pulaski at Bluefield, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Bristol, 6 p.m.

Appalachian League Standings

EAST DIVISION

                  W  L  Pct  GB

Pulaski      16  10.  .593  —

Princeton   15  11 . 577   0.5

Bluefield    12  15  .444    4

Danville     12  15  .444    4

Burlingtn**10  15  .407    5

 WEST DIVISION

                  W  L  Pct  GB

G’ville*       16 10 .611  —

Bristol        15  10 .600 0.5

Elizabthtn   15  12 .556 1.5

Kingsport    12 15 .444  4.5

J City*          8 17 .343  7.5

 

**Tied 2 games

*Tied 1 game

