After a three-day hiatus, Appalachian League Baseball action returns to both Mercer County teams at their respective ballparks tonight.
The Bluefield Ridge Runners will host the Burlington Sock Puppets in a 6:30 p.m. game at Bowen Field.
The Princeton WhistlePigs will host the Johnson City Doughboys in a 7 p.m. game at Hunnicutt Field.
LOCAL BASEBALL
This Week’s Games
Tuesday, July 6
Bluefield OFF
Princeton OFF
Wednesday, July 7
Bluefield OFF
Princeton OFF
Thursday, July 8
Burlington at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
Johnson City at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 9
Burlington at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
Johnson City at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 10
Pulaski at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
Princeton at Bristol (DH), 5 p.m.
Sunday, July 11
Pulaski at Bluefield, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Bristol, 6 p.m.
Appalachian League Standings
EAST DIVISION
W L Pct GB
Pulaski 16 10. .593 —
Princeton 15 11 . 577 0.5
Bluefield 12 15 .444 4
Danville 12 15 .444 4
Burlingtn**10 15 .407 5
WEST DIVISION
W L Pct GB
G’ville* 16 10 .611 —
Bristol 15 10 .600 0.5
Elizabthtn 15 12 .556 1.5
Kingsport 12 15 .444 4.5
J City* 8 17 .343 7.5
**Tied 2 games
*Tied 1 game
