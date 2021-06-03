Bluefield Ridge Runners Player Development Coach Garrett Schilling (right) works with an unidentified pitcher at Bowen Field in Bluefield, on Wednesday. The Ridge Runners are scheduled to open the 2021 Appalachian League season at Kingsport, Tennessee, tonight in the first of a two-game road series. The Princeton Whistle Pigs are scheduled to open at Hunnicutt Stadium in Princeton, tonight, in the first game of a two-game home stand versus the Burlington Sock Puppets. Bluefield is scheduled to hold its Appalachian League home opener in a 6:30 p.m. game versus Greeneville on Saturday.