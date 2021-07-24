GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Kyle Karros went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and the Greeneville Flyboys rolled to an 11-5 Appalachian League win over the visiting Princeton WhistlePigs at Pioneer Park on Friday night.
Chris Williams went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Greeneville and Christian Ficca went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Tre Morris went 4-for-4 with an RBI for the WhistlePigs. Braeden Hinton went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Dylan Rogers had two hits with a double and Nico Popa went 2-for-4/
Princeton heads to Johnson City tonight to begin a 2-game weekend series with the Doughboys.
Danville 11, Bluefield 10
DANVILLE, Va. — Carter Sanford hit a line drive into right field in the bottom of the 10th inning, plating Bobby Whalen to lift the Danville Otterbots to an Appalachian League victory over the visiting Bluefield Ridge Runners
Nathan Ackenhausen and Eric Grintz had two hits apiece for Bluefield, which returns to Bowen Field tonight to begin a two-night homestand with the Kingsport Road Warriors.
LOCAL BASEBALL
This Week’s Games
Monday, July 19
Bluefield OFF
Princeton OFF
Tuesday, July 20
Bluefield 4, Elizabethton 3
Princeton 11, Danville 7
Wednesday, July 21
Bluefield 6, Ellizabethton 4
Danville 5, Princeton 2
Thursday, July 22
Bluefield 7, Danville 0
Bluefield 3, Danville 1
Greeneville 6, Princeton 4
Friday, July 23
Danville11, Bluefield 10
Greeneville 11, Princeton 5
Saturday, July 24
Road Warriors at Bluefield, 6;30 p.m.
Princeton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 25
Road Warriors at Bluefield, 5:30 p.m,
Princeton at Johnson City, 5:30 p.m;
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.