GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Kyle Karros went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and the Greeneville Flyboys rolled to an 11-5 Appalachian League win over the visiting Princeton WhistlePigs at Pioneer Park on Friday night.

Chris Williams went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Greeneville and Christian Ficca went 2-for-4 with an RBI. 

Tre Morris went 4-for-4 with an RBI for the WhistlePigs. Braeden Hinton went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Dylan Rogers had two hits with a double and Nico Popa went 2-for-4/

Princeton heads to Johnson City tonight to begin a 2-game weekend series with the Doughboys.

Danville 11, Bluefield 10

DANVILLE, Va. — Carter Sanford hit a line drive into right field in the bottom of the 10th inning, plating Bobby Whalen to lift the Danville Otterbots to an Appalachian League victory over the visiting Bluefield Ridge Runners

Nathan Ackenhausen and Eric Grintz had two hits apiece for Bluefield, which returns to Bowen Field tonight to begin a two-night homestand with the Kingsport Road Warriors.

LOCAL BASEBALL

This Week’s Games

Monday, July 19

Bluefield OFF

Princeton OFF

Tuesday, July 20

Bluefield 4, Elizabethton 3

Princeton 11, Danville 7

Wednesday, July 21

Bluefield 6, Ellizabethton 4

Danville 5, Princeton 2

Thursday, July 22

Bluefield 7, Danville 0

Bluefield  3, Danville 1

Greeneville 6, Princeton 4

Friday, July 23

Danville11, Bluefield 10

Greeneville 11, Princeton 5

Saturday, July 24

Road Warriors at Bluefield, 6;30 p.m.

Princeton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Road Warriors at Bluefield, 5:30 p.m,

Princeton at Johnson City, 5:30 p.m;

